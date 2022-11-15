What happens when medical students spend a week on a treatment unit to learn about the disease of addiction alongside patients and clinicians? Learn why the Summer Institute for Medical Students (SIMS) program is so often described by participants as "a life-changing experience."
We're now accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Institute for Medical Students (SIMS)—an intensive, five-day immersion experience in which participants shadow our clinicians and learn about addiction and recovery. And how to care for patients who need and deserve our help.
Please submit your application materials by March 1, 2023. No applications will be considered after that date.
The cost of the SIMS program is $4,750 which includes airfare/transportation (up to $500), six nights of lodging, meals and program supplies and fees.
Thanks to the generosity of Hazelden Betty Ford donors, partial and/or full scholarships are available for all students that are selected for the program. All admitted students receive either partial or full scholarship assistance.
Scholarship information is communicated at the time of program admission in spring of 2023.
All interested students are strongly encouraged to apply regardless of their financial status.
You will be asked to select your preferred dates during the application process. You can choose from any of the options below.
To protect the health and well-being of our community, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Summer Institute for Medical Students.
SIMS brings medical students to our residential treatment campuses in California, Minnesota and Oregon. By shadowing patients and family program participants, you will gain extraordinary insight into the dynamics of addiction and the process of healing. Your week on campus will include:
This intensive educational program prepares you to effectively address all aspects of the disease in your medical practice, from assessment and intervention strategies to treatment options and resources to ongoing recovery management and support. Lecture topics include:
See if your school is one of over 200 around the world participating in the SIMS program.
