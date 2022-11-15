Program Cost and Scholarship Information

The cost of the SIMS program is $4,750 which includes airfare/transportation (up to $500), six nights of lodging, meals and program supplies and fees.

Thanks to the generosity of Hazelden Betty Ford donors, partial and/or full scholarships are available for all students that are selected for the program. All admitted students receive either partial or full scholarship assistance.

Scholarship information is communicated at the time of program admission in spring of 2023.

All interested students are strongly encouraged to apply regardless of their financial status.

2023 Program Dates and Locations

You will be asked to select your preferred dates during the application process. You can choose from any of the options below.

MAY

May 22-26 – Center City, Minnesota

May 22-26 – Newberg, Oregon

May 22-26 – Rancho Mirage, California

JUNE

June 5-9 – Center City

June 5-9 – Rancho Mirage

June 12-16 – Newberg

June 19-23 – Center City

June 19-23 – Rancho Mirage

June 26-30 – Newberg

JULY

July 3-7 – Rancho Mirage

July 10-14 – Center City

July 17-21 – Rancho Mirage

July 24-29 – Center City

July 31-August 4 – Rancho Mirage

AUGUST

August 7-11 – Center City

August 7-11 – Newberg

August 14-18 – Rancho Mirage

Special COVID-19 Notice

To protect the health and well-being of our community, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Summer Institute for Medical Students.