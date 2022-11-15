The ASAM Criteria 4th Edition

Hazelden Betty Ford is honored to continue our long-standing support for the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). In 2023, ASAM gathered public opinion for updated treatment criteria that help ensure patients get objective evaluations and care recommendations and that service capabilities are consistent across treatment programs that provide a specific level of care.

These standards are the foundation of addiction treatment improvement efforts across the country and are especially significant given the U.S. is facing an unprecedented overdose and addiction crisis that began more than two decades ago.