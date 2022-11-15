Skip to Main Content
The ASAM Criteria

Understanding and Applying the ASAM Criteria in Your Practice
Hazelden Betty Ford is honored to continue our long-standing support for the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). In 2023, ASAM gathered public opinion for updated treatment criteria that help ensure patients get objective evaluations and care recommendations and that service capabilities are consistent across treatment programs that provide a specific level of care. 

These standards are the foundation of addiction treatment improvement efforts across the country and are especially significant given the U.S. is facing an unprecedented overdose and addiction crisis that began more than two decades ago. 

The ASAM Criteria 4th Edition

ASAM and Hazelden Publishing have partnered to publish the upcoming 4th edition of The ASAM Criteria. We’re reimagining digital version, creating an intuitive daily tool so you can spend your time where it matters most.

The Reimagined Digital ASAM Criteria
A Daily intuitive tool for

  • Improved quality of patient-centered care
  • Easier workflow
  • Increased rate of payment approvals
The ASAM Criteria, 4th Edition, will be available in November 2023. We are excited to offer presales opportunities for the manual.

In addition to the print version of the manual, there will be a digital companion, educational webinars and practical tips to help you and your staff implement the new standards into your practice.

