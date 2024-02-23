Accessibility Statement

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we are committed to promote access for all to the services, products, and information offered through our websites, applications and other digital offerings. To improve accessibility, we are taking affirmative steps as resources permit, including but not limited to, the following:

Third-party and internal review and audit of our website inventory and mobile applications, including measurement and evaluation against WCAG guidelines

Design and remediation of website and mobile apps based upon periodic internal review and third-party recommendations

Development of internal accessibility policy and plan

Staff training on accessibility

Offering alternate forms of support (telephone and e-mail) for issues related to access/usability of our digital content and access

If you are having trouble accessing any of the features in our digital offerings, or have any feedback on the accessibility of these resources, please call 1-855-900-0261, or e-mail us at accessibilityadvocate@hazeldenbettyford.org.