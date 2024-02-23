Accessibility Statement

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we are committed to promote access for all to the services, products, and information offered through our websites, applications and other digital offerings. To improve accessibility, we are taking affirmative steps as resources permit, including but not limited to, the following:
If you are having trouble accessing any of the features in our digital offerings, or have any feedback on the accessibility of these resources, please call 1-855-900-0261, or e-mail us at accessibilityadvocate@hazeldenbettyford.org.