Barbara Dos Santos, PhD, LMHC, NCC

Bio

PhD, The George Washington University, Washington, DC, Counselor Education and Supervision, CACREP-Accredited

MA, Rollins College, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, FL, CACREP-Accredited

BS, University of Central Florida, FL, Psychology

Dr. Dos Santos has a PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision with research interests in disordered eating, self-worth and self-concept, religious trauma, identity development, and systemic wellness. She joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School Faculty in 2026. Her clinical experience consists primarily of work in college counseling clinics, eating disorder treatment centers, and private practice. She is a National Certified Counselor (NCC) and a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) in the state of Florida.