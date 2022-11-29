How has the Graduate School transformed the lives of its students? That answer is best left to our alumni. Continue reading to hear their invaluable perspectives.
Anderson St. Georges, Grad School Experience
Rhea Friederichs, Online Grad School Experience
I chose the graduate school because it is known as a world leader in the field of treatment and addiction. I wanted to incorporate my clinical experience with my coursework.
Rannon A.
The professors are approachable and seem invested in the success of each student, and I love that my class is about five-to-six individuals and we are really close. The fact that we can experience working on the units and then bring back that information and lessons learned firsthand to the classroom is very positive.
Dr. Hedstrom
It's been exciting for me to see the treatment field evolve over the years, bringing together the best of science and Twelve Step practices to help more people. The Graduate School continues to set the highest standard, preparing students to effectively address all aspects of addiction.
Al S.
Loyal donor
An added bonus was the opportunity to gain experience through being on the units—shadowing clinicians and working one-to-one with patients.
Tonya Olson
a graduate of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
Working with families is one of my biggest challenges, simply because there are so many factors and dynamics involved in each situation.
Tim Helmeke
Graduate of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
They've been able to connect me with every population I've thought I'd like to work with while I'm here.
Matt Sassmann
Student at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
The best part of the program was being able to put into practice what we were learning in the classroom.
Ilissa Jones
Graduate of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
