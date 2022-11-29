Campus Services

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides our students with a variety of services such as dining, recreational facilities, lockers, wireless internet, 24-hour computer lab access, and an extensive addiction research library.
At the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, we frequently scan the environment to identify trends that may impact counselor education, training, and practice. One notable trend occurring in the United States is related to the increasing racial and ethnic diversity of the population. Our vision is to set the international standard for expertise, and our intent is to prepare future leaders in addiction counseling.
Diversity benefits institutions of higher learning by fostering stronger commitment to multiculturalism, increasing research and classroom emphasis on racial issues, increasing student involvement in multicultural courses and seminars, and exposing students to a wider variety of experiences and perspectives.
For these reasons, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies academy of scholars is committed to increasing diversity among its faculty and students. This commitment is exemplified in our strategic priority to “increase ease of access for more diverse student populations.”
The Graduate School's learning environment is inclusive of considerable variation in age, gender, race, ethnicity, physical ability, sexual identity, international origin, learning styles, and recovery from alcohol and drug dependence. As a result, our learning environment is welcoming and the school embraces diversity as a real-world learning opportunity.
At the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, we recognize the increase in hate crimes on college campuses across the United States. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is dedicated to providing a welcoming, safe, and inclusive campus environment for all graduate school students, faculty, and staff. Our campus is inclusive of variations in age, gender, race, ethnicity, ability, sexual identity, international origin, learning styles, and recovery from alcohol and drug dependence. We embrace these variations as real-world learning opportunities, and strive to maintain and improve our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
External clinical placements offer students opportunities to work with clients from racial, ethnic, sexual, gender, socioeconomic, age/generational, ability, religious, nationality, and immigrant cultures.
Currently, we have more than 50 public service placements reaching a diversity of clients who come from under-served and under-privileged groups. Each term we work to expand our number of training opportunities with a specific focus on connecting with external sites that serve a diverse clientele. We value diversity and make every effort to ensure that our students are multiculturally sensitive and tolerant; have multicultural self-awareness, knowledge, and skills; and understand the nuances of treating clients from varying cultures.
While the school will make every effort to remain open for scheduled classes, there may be instances where conditions make it impossible to do so. These may include, but are not limited to: severe weather, declared state of emergency, utility disruptions, natural disasters and contagious diseases. In all cases, student safety will be the primary consideration.
The following procedures will set forth student guidelines when circumstances impact the Graduate School’s ability to remain open for classes:
The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (20 USC § 1092(f)), popularly known as The Clery Act, requires colleges and universities to disclose information about crimes on and around their campuses. This must be done by institutions that participate in federal student financial aid programs, including the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.
To comply, the Graduate School publishes a crime log, regular security alerts when a known situation might put the graduate school community at risk, and an annual security report. This information helps students, faculty and staff make informed decisions about their personal safety.
The Clery Act originated in 1990 in memory of 19-year-old Lehigh University first-year student Jeanne Ann Clery, who was raped and murdered in her residence hall in 1986.
The Graduate School's full report is provided below in two parts: Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act and Annual Disclosure of Crime Statistics, as well as the Campus Safety and Security Survey. If you have any questions or would like a report, please contact:
Kevin Doyle, EdD
President and CEO
Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
Phone: 1-651-213-4863
Title IX Coordinator
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, in conjunction with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, is committed to providing an environment that provides security for person and property without unduly burdensome policies and practices. With the cooperation of students, faculty, staff, and visitors, it is possible to provide a level of security that is reasonable and effective.
Under the Campus Security Act of 1990, also known as the Jeanne Clery Act, and the Crime Statistics Act, which was effective October 1, 1998, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is responsible for reporting crime statistics and providing safety information to the campus community.
The annual security report for the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies includes statistics for the previous three years and includes crimes that occurred on campus, in certain off-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from the campus.
In accordance with mandated reporting requirements, information concerning the monitoring and recording of any criminal activity in which students engaged at off-campus locations and/or within student organizations that are officially recognized by the Graduate School, are gathered from local police agencies. These agencies include any city, county, state, or federal agencies that may have relevant information. The statistics are to be published annually and provided within all incoming student packets. The report also includes institutional policies concerning campus security, such as policies concerning alcohol and drug use, crime prevention, the reporting of crimes, sexual assault, and other matters.
It is the policy of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies to immediately notify the campus community of any reported crime(s), emergencies, or dangerous situations that are determined to pose an imminent threat to the health or safety of the campus community. Means of notification may include campus-wide email and/or postings. Reports of a lesser nature (e.g., personal property thefts) may be posted as notices within the campus facility.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies Annual Security Report sets forth the guidelines for facility security, crime(s), and crime alerts
As a student, you will have easy, on-campus access to great tasting meals and healthy food options along with nutritional education opportunities. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Nutritional Services division creates a welcoming environment where patients, staff, and students experience outstanding dining options and customer service, consistent with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation treatment philosophy.
Jazzman’s Café and Bakery
Jazzman’s offers a daily variety of food and drink options including brewed coffee, specialty drinks, smoothies, assorted juices, fruit, muffins, scones, bagels, pastries, cereal, cookies, hot cereal, breakfast sandwiches, snack bags, grab-n-go station, soup and hot food specials.
Hours of Operation
Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m.–4 p.m.
Friday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Sunday: 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Nelson Bradley Café
Weekly Lunch Options
(Served on Women’s Side)
Hours of Operation
Monday–Friday: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Lunch options include entrées, soups, grill station, salad bar, sandwich or salad bar, fruit, desserts, and assorted beverages
Evenings and Weekends
(Follows Patient Serving Times)
Hours of Operation
Breakfast: 7-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m.
Dinner options include entrees, soups, grill station, salad bar, fruit option, and desserts on Tuesdays and Sundays
Weekend lunch options include entrees, soups, sandwich bar, salad bar, and fruit option
Menu prices are posted at meal service. Cash is not accepted. Please bring a credit/debit card or Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation gift card.
*Please note: The Cork Center has refrigerators and microwaves for student use.
Gift Cards
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation gift cards can be purchased at Jazzman's and at the Nelson Bradley Cafe during regular business hours. For weekend or evening purchases, checks are accepted.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School encourages our eligible students to register to vote. The 1998 reauthorization of the federal Higher Education Act includes a requirement that higher education institutions make a “good faith effort” to make voter registration forms available to all enrolled students, including providing links to downloadable forms.
This federal legislation supports the Graduate School’s goal of educating our students as leaders both in their field of study as well as engaged citizens in their Minnesota communities.
Students can vote in Minnesota if you meet the Minnesota resident requirements. If you consider your residence in Minnesota as your home and have no intention of moving, you may be eligible to vote in Minnesota. Remember, you can only vote from one residence in each election.
Once you determine you are eligible to vote in Minnesota, it is a good idea to register to vote before Election Day.
Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website to download a voter registration application or register online.
For questions or printed voter registration forms, please contact:
LeAnn Brown
Director of Enrollment and Student Services
Cork Building, V-150D
LBrown@HazeldenBettyFord.edu
1-855-454-5634
In Minnesota, you may also register and vote on Election Day with appropriate proof of residence. Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website for specific information about registering on Election Day.
If you are going to be somewhere other than your Minnesota residence on Election Day (including out of the country or studying abroad), you can still vote by absentee ballot. Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website for absentee ballot applications and instructions.
The Cork Center is home to a state-of-the-art recreational facility for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patients, staff, students and volunteers. As an enrolled student at the Graduate School, you have free access to the entire facility, which includes a basketball court, walking track, weight machines, free weights, and aerobic exercise equipment.
Sign up for your free membership at the Cork Center service desk. Membership is free for students, employees and volunteers.
Cork Center Service Desk
Please contact the Cork service desk for hours. Ext. 4094.
Exercise Guidelines
Expectations
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation reserves the right to restrict facility use by any group or individual who is unable to comply with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation expectations.