Campus Services

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (20 USC § 1092(f)), popularly known as The Clery Act, requires colleges and universities to disclose information about crimes on and around their campuses. This must be done by institutions that participate in federal student financial aid programs, including the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.

To comply, the Graduate School publishes a crime log, regular security alerts when a known situation might put the graduate school community at risk, and an annual security report. This information helps students, faculty and staff make informed decisions about their personal safety.

The Clery Act originated in 1990 in memory of 19-year-old Lehigh University first-year student Jeanne Ann Clery, who was raped and murdered in her residence hall in 1986.

Access to Reports

The Graduate School's full report is provided below in two parts: Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act and Annual Disclosure of Crime Statistics, as well as the Campus Safety and Security Survey. If you have any questions or would like a report, please contact:

Kevin Doyle, EdD

President and CEO

Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies

Phone: 1-651-213-4863

Title IX Coordinator

Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, in conjunction with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, is committed to providing an environment that provides security for person and property without unduly burdensome policies and practices. With the cooperation of students, faculty, staff, and visitors, it is possible to provide a level of security that is reasonable and effective.

Under the Campus Security Act of 1990, also known as the Jeanne Clery Act, and the Crime Statistics Act, which was effective October 1, 1998, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is responsible for reporting crime statistics and providing safety information to the campus community.

The annual security report for the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies includes statistics for the previous three years and includes crimes that occurred on campus, in certain off-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from the campus.

In accordance with mandated reporting requirements, information concerning the monitoring and recording of any criminal activity in which students engaged at off-campus locations and/or within student organizations that are officially recognized by the Graduate School, are gathered from local police agencies. These agencies include any city, county, state, or federal agencies that may have relevant information. The statistics are to be published annually and provided within all incoming student packets. The report also includes institutional policies concerning campus security, such as policies concerning alcohol and drug use, crime prevention, the reporting of crimes, sexual assault, and other matters.

It is the policy of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies to immediately notify the campus community of any reported crime(s), emergencies, or dangerous situations that are determined to pose an imminent threat to the health or safety of the campus community. Means of notification may include campus-wide email and/or postings. Reports of a lesser nature (e.g., personal property thefts) may be posted as notices within the campus facility.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies Annual Security Report sets forth the guidelines for facility security, crime(s), and crime alerts