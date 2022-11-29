Open Houses and Events

Learn more about the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and the master’s degree programs and specialized courses we offer.

Virtual Open House

Please plan to join us for one of our upcoming virtual open houses. Our virtual events offer you the opportunity to connect with students, alumni, faculty and staff from the comfort of your own home.

May 11, 2023



June 8, 2023

September 7, 2023

On Campus Open Houses

We host open house events each year at our campus located at the acclaimed Hazelden Betty Ford addiction treatment location in Center City, Minnesota or at our state-of-the-art outpatient facility in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Highlights of our Open House:

Catch up on the latest news at the Graduate School

Meet the faculty and staff who will provide you with individual support while pursuing your degree

Talk with current students about courses, internships and life as a student

Learn about our on-campus program with courses in St. Paul and Center City, as well as our online program

Review our admission guidelines—no GRE required!

Hear from alumni about licensure and working in the field

Tour our Hazelden Betty Ford campuses in Center City or St. Paul, Minnesota

Information Sessions

We also offer informational sessions at Hazelden Betty Ford treatment campuses in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area.

Info sessions offer you the opportunity to visit with faculty and staff and review our online and on-campus degree programs, both of which are available on a full or part-time basis. At the St. Paul information session, you'll also see how you can take courses at that convenient metro location.

Individual Virtual or Campus Visits

We are happy to set up an individual visit online or at a time that works best for you. During your virtual or campus visit, you can meet with the student success team, faculty and financial aid office, and you could even sit in on an in-person or online class.

Sign Up to Visit Us

