Open Houses and Events

Learn more about the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and the master’s degree programs and specialized courses we offer.
Please plan to join us for one of our upcoming virtual open houses. Our virtual events offer you the opportunity to connect with students, alumni, faculty and staff from the comfort of your own home.
If you have questions about our virtual open house please contact our admissions office:
We host open house events each year at our campus located at the acclaimed Hazelden Betty Ford addiction treatment location in Center City, Minnesota or at our state-of-the-art outpatient facility in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Highlights of our Open House:
We also offer informational sessions at Hazelden Betty Ford treatment campuses in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area.
In-person information sessions are currently paused. Our admissions specialists are available to set up video meetings to answer questions or connect you with faculty and staff.
Info sessions offer you the opportunity to visit with faculty and staff and review our online and on-campus degree programs, both of which are available on a full or part-time basis. At the St. Paul information session, you'll also see how you can take courses at that convenient metro location.
We are happy to set up an individual visit online or at a time that works best for you. During your virtual or campus visit, you can meet with the student success team, faculty and financial aid office, and you could even sit in on an in-person or online class.
If you are interested in registering for an open house, virtual open house, information session and/or individual campus visit, please contact our admissions office: