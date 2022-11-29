Mission

The alumni association of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is committed to cultivating a lifelong relationship between the school and our alumni, fostering camaraderie among certificate, graduate and training program student alumni. The association supports the mission of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and, in doing so, affords all alumni opportunities for continued professional development, networking and scholarship. The association sponsors reunions, events and mentoring opportunities.

Purpose

The alumni association works collaboratively with school leadership and faculty to advance the Graduate School's mission and vision by: