Scholarships and Grants

Apart from federal financial aid, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies offers new and current students direct and application-based grant opportunities.
Contact Student Services at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu for scholarship application materials.
- Alan Braun LGBT Grant ($2,000) is available to students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.
- Alice Roberson African American Student Grant ($1,700) is available each winter semester to students who identify as African American.
- Alvin and Mona Libin Foundation Scholarship ($10,000) is for degree-seeking students from Canada.
- Bennett and Carolyn Rosenthal Scholarship ($11,000) is available to all students seeking a degree at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.
- Dan Anderson Legacy Scholarship ($2,600) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students with preference given to students with high financial need.
- Fellow Traveler Scholarship ($2,500) is available each semester to newly admitted students who have completed treatment with Hazelden Betty Ford.
- Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School Grant ($3,200) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students with preference given to students with high financial need.
- Hope Scholarship ($16,000) is available each fall semester to degree-seeking students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color.
- Impact Scholarship ($5,000) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students.
- LGBT Grant ($1,000) is available to students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.
- Mark Christian Endowed Scholarship ($6,000) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students with preference given to students with high financial need.
- Minority Grant ($1,000) is available to students who identify as African American, Native American, Asian American, Alaska Native or Latino American.
- Pedro Luna Bursary ($25,000) is available to new degree-seeking students from Canada with priority given to applicants who self-identify as Aboriginal (Indigenous, Inuit or Métis), particularly those living and working in an Aboriginal settlement or working within an Aboriginal environment.
- Tim Sheehan Unlocking Tomorrow Scholarship ($5,000) is open to one degree-seeking student each semester. This scholarship is for newly admitted degree-seeking students who have an estimated family contribution (EFC) of 0.