Scholarships and Grants

Over the last two years, we have awarded our students nearly $700,000 in scholarships. Generous donors reach out to us regularly because they see our students as future leaders. Consider applying for one or several of our grants and scholarships.
Students at desks

Apart from federal financial aid, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies offers new and current students direct and application-based grant opportunities.

Contact Student Services at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu for scholarship application materials.

  • Alan Braun LGBT Grant ($2,000) is available to students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

  • Alice Roberson African American Student Grant ($1,700) is available each winter semester to students who identify as African American.

  • Alvin and Mona Libin Foundation Scholarship ($10,000) is for degree-seeking students from Canada.

  • Bennett and Carolyn Rosenthal Scholarship ($11,000) is available to all students seeking a degree at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.

  • Dan Anderson Legacy Scholarship ($2,600) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students with preference given to students with high financial need.

  • Fellow Traveler Scholarship ($2,500) is available each semester to newly admitted students who have completed treatment with Hazelden Betty Ford.

  • Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School Grant ($3,200) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students with preference given to students with high financial need.

  • Hope Scholarship ($16,000) is available each fall semester to degree-seeking students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color.

  • Impact Scholarship ($5,000) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students. 

  • LGBT Grant ($1,000) is available to students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

  • Mark Christian Endowed Scholarship ($6,000) is for newly admitted degree-seeking students with preference given to students with high financial need.

  • Minority Grant ($1,000) is available to students who identify as African American, Native American, Asian American, Alaska Native or Latino American.

  • Pedro Luna Bursary ($25,000) is available to new degree-seeking students from Canada with priority given to applicants who self-identify as Aboriginal (Indigenous, Inuit or Métis), particularly those living and working in an Aboriginal settlement or working within an Aboriginal environment.

  • Tim Sheehan Unlocking Tomorrow Scholarship ($5,000) is open to one degree-seeking student each semester. This scholarship is for newly admitted degree-seeking students who have an estimated family contribution (EFC) of 0.

Scholarship/Grant Opportunities