Frequently Asked Questions

The nature of academic and clinical work necessitates the ongoing development of technical skills to access information efficiently, communicate effectively and document accurately. As a result, access to and on-going use of computers and other technology is required for all students at the Graduate School.

The following set of minimum technology requirements has been established by the Graduate School to identify the technological skills and systems each student needs to have (or have access to) in order to complete their degree. Some requirements pertain primarily to online students (these are noted). In all other cases, these requirements are for ALL students in the Graduate School.

Skills

Success in graduate school, and as a clinician, requires, at a minimum, that an individual can utilize computer technology to accomplish the following tasks:

Basic keyboarding

Create, read, edit, save and rename documents in the following formats

Word processing - .doc/.docx (Word)

Facility with word processing documents is essential for ALL graduate students

This assumes the ability to type, as well as to format text and paragraphs

Ability to complete electronic Word forms

Students who use other software, such as Pages (Mac), must be able to save (export) their work into Word format. Word can be accessed via Office 365 with your hazeldenbettyford.edu email address

Presentations - .ppt/.pptx (PowerPoint)

The ability to view and create presentations is essential for ALL graduate students

Students who use other software, such as Keynote (Mac) or Prezi, must be able to save (export) their work into a suitable PowerPoint format

PowerPoint can be accessed via Office 365 with your hazeldenbettyford.edu email address

Spreadsheets - .xls/.xlsx (Excel)

Used less frequently than word processing documents, students largely need the ability to add data to a spreadsheet (or online form), rather than the ability to create and format a spreadsheet

Students who use other software, such as Numbers (Mac), must be able to save (export) their work into an Excel format. Excel can be accessed via Office 365 with your hazeldenbettyford.edu email address

Finished documents - .pdf (Adobe)

Students will need the ability to open and read PDF files on their computers

Ability to complete electronic PDF forms

The ability to edit PDF files is NOT required

Navigate online

Recognize and use hyperlinks

Recognize and use email addresses

Use a search engine (e.g., Google, Bing, or Yahoo)

Conduct library research online

Training in the use of the Hazelden Betty Ford Online Research Library will be provided to on-campus and online students

Communicate clearly and professionally online via email

Share documents online via email and web uploads

ALL students need the ability to upload an assignment/document to Populi, our LMS. Tutorials are available to those needing training.

Participate in a video conference (online students)

Please see Hardware requirements under "System Requirements" below

Video conferences may be required in some online courses and utilized in advisor meetings with online students

Additional Skills – online students

While not required in all classes, some online courses utilize audio and video technologies. In these instances, students may be asked to complete the following tasks:

Creating and/or making comments

Video tutorials are available for those needing training

This tool is available through Populi (the school's LMS or Learning Management System), and may be used from time-to-time by online faculty

Record and upload video & audio (see "System Requirements" below)

VoiceThread Presentations

Instant messaging or chat

System Requirements

On-campus students have access to two computer labs at the Graduate School. Computers in these labs meet the minimum system requirements listed below. Students who choose to join specific courses from Hazelden Betty Ford site in St. Paul, Minnesota site may need access to a laptop for the purposes of taking an exam. Supplying this laptop is the responsibility of the student.

Online students (and on-campus students using personal computers from home) will want to ensure their computers meet these requirements. Most of the technological problems that students encounter stem from using outdated software or hardware.

Hardware

Modern Computer (tablets and mobile devices are not recommended as a primary device for online students)

Manufactured within the last 2-3 years (with upgrades every 2-3 years) with the ability to reliably run the software listed below

64 bit multi-core processor or better

2 GB or more of memory (RAM)

128 GB solid state hard drive or 250 GB hard disk drive or larger

Sound card and speakers (or headphones)

Webcam for video conferencing (online students)

Telephone

This will be used as the audio connection when video conferencing (online students):

Headset (microphone + earphones or ear buds) for use with phone or computer (online students)

Reliable broadband internet connection (online students)

DSL or cable connection with a 50 mbps connection speed or greater

WiFi connectivity is acceptable, but the ability to hardwire a connection may be necessary

Reliance upon an Internet connection from a mobile device/hotspot may not be sufficient

Modern Browser

Recommended browsers:

Chrome (works best with most tools in the online program)

Firefox

Updated within the last 6 months

Modern Document Composing Software or Access to Web Apps

Must be able to create and edit the following types files:

.doc/.docx

.xls/.xlsx

.ppt/.pptx

.pdf

Up-to-Date Security Software