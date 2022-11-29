Frequently Asked Questions

The nature of academic and clinical work necessitates the ongoing development of technical skills to access information efficiently, communicate effectively and document accurately. As a result, access to and on-going use of computers and other technology is required for all students at the Graduate School.
The following set of minimum technology requirements has been established by the Graduate School to identify the technological skills and systems each student needs to have (or have access to) in order to complete their degree. Some requirements pertain primarily to online students (these are noted). In all other cases, these requirements are for ALL students in the Graduate School.
Success in graduate school, and as a clinician, requires, at a minimum, that an individual can utilize computer technology to accomplish the following tasks:
Word processing - .doc/.docx (Word)
Presentations - .ppt/.pptx (PowerPoint)
Spreadsheets - .xls/.xlsx (Excel)
Finished documents - .pdf (Adobe)
Navigate online
Conduct library research online
Additional Skills – online students
While not required in all classes, some online courses utilize audio and video technologies. In these instances, students may be asked to complete the following tasks:
On-campus students have access to two computer labs at the Graduate School. Computers in these labs meet the minimum system requirements listed below. Students who choose to join specific courses from Hazelden Betty Ford site in St. Paul, Minnesota site may need access to a laptop for the purposes of taking an exam. Supplying this laptop is the responsibility of the student.
Online students (and on-campus students using personal computers from home) will want to ensure their computers meet these requirements. Most of the technological problems that students encounter stem from using outdated software or hardware.
This will be used as the audio connection when video conferencing (online students):
Recommended browsers:
Must be able to create and edit the following types files:
Our graduates become counselors, educators, and other addiction-focused health care leaders. Drug and alcohol addiction counselors work in a wide variety of settings such as residential or outpatient care centers; mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities; individual and family services; local government; hospitals; and private practice. Additional settings include prisons, probation or parole agencies, juvenile detention facilities, halfway houses, detox centers, schools and employee assistance programs.
When selecting a degree program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, you are encouraged to discuss your goals with our knowledgeable Admissions staff. What type of licensure do you wish to obtain? Which program format will allow you be most successful? What credentials are needed in the field? Knowing your career goals will allow you to select the appropriate program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. Visit our Masters in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice and our Graduate School of Addiction Studies: Online Master’s Degree pages for more details.
|
Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice
|
Online Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders
|Program Format
|Evening and weekend courses in St. Paul and Center City, MN
|Online with two residency experiences
|
Program Length
|
20 months
|
24 months
|
Total Credit Hours
|
60
|
60
|
Included Clinical Hours
|
900
|
900
|
Prerequisite Education
|
Bachelor's Degree
|
Bachelor's Degree
|
Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC)*
|
X
|
X
|
Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC)*
|
X
|
X
|
Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC)*
|
X
|
X
Employment of substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors is projected to grow 25 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Growth is expected as addiction and mental health counseling services are increasingly covered by insurance policies.
Review the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, 2020 Edition, Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors for more information.
The Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice, can be completed in 20 months. The Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders online program can be completed in 24 months or can be extended in order to complete the degree on a part-time basis.
Tuition cost and fees vary from program to program. View Tuition/Fees for more detailed information.
We welcome prospective students to campus Monday-Friday. While on campus, you can meet with Student Services staff and currently enrolled students, sit in on a class, and talk with faculty members.
Join us to learn more about the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies by attending an Open House in Center City or an Information Session in Maple Grove, Chaska, or St. Paul.
By attending an event, you have the opportunity to listen to a presentation outlining our academic opportunities and meet faculty and staff. Additionally, at Open House events you will hear from a panel of current students and alumni and take a tour of our Center City campus.
Learn more about upcoming Information Sessions and Open Houses.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies trains future counselors from all over the world. Our students and alumni represent states across the U.S. as well as 42 countries.
Earning a graduate degree (in addition to completing supervised field experience and examination requirements) enables you to meet qualifications needed in order to apply for licensure. Depending on the program you complete, graduates residing in Minnesota will be eligible to become a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC), and/or a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and/or a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC). LPCCs are recognized as Mental Health Professionals, and require 4,000 hours of supervised, post-master’s degree professional practice to become licensed. LADCs work with clients who have a substance use disorder diagnosis; however, there are no additional post-degree requirements to become an LADC. The Minnesota Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy (BBHT) determines and enforces licensing standards.
Enrolled students also receive licensure support and guidance from our Student Success Coordinator and academic advisors.
Planning ahead for your professional goals is very important, and the process should begin as soon as possible. Licensure across the United States varies (sometimes significantly) from state to state. Courses and internship experiences offered at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies are designed to be inclusive of standard state requirements for substance use and mental health licensure. States are responsible for setting licensure requirements, evaluating applications, issuing licenses, and monitoring continued requirements post-licensure. A good first step in determining which license you will pursue is considering what state or country you will likely work in following graduation. Then, look up the local licensure requirements. Then, you will need to compare course and internship requirements to your chosen academic program to ensure that requirements will be met. For clarifications, contact your state licensure board directly. Enrolled students receive licensure support and guidance from the Graduate School's Student Success Coordinator and academic advisors.
Having personal experience with addiction is not required for the program, nor is it required to be an effective clinician. Students who enroll in the Graduate School have a wide variety of skills, experiences, abilities, and ideas to offer. Those students who are in recovery will be challenged to learn how to use tools other than self-disclosure in their work with patients. Students who are not in recovery, but are driven to help, will be challenged to learn as much as they can about how addiction and recovery happens.
Many factors contribute to the successful completion of an online graduate program. Students considering the online degree program at Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies can answer this basic questionnaire to help determine whether the program makes sense for you.
Working while enrolled is possible. However, the answer to this question is different for every student based on other life factors. Full-time students in our Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice program enroll in approximately 12 credits per semester. For every one credit hour in which you enroll, you will spend approximately two to three hours outside of class studying. Beyond that, clinical hours are required. While enrolled in the Advanced Practice program, you will log 900 clinical hours in addition to time in the classroom.
In the Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program, full-time students are enrolled in 9-11 credits per semester. If an on-campus student can plan for one hour in class and three hours outside of class, then an online student can plan on four hours each week per credit. That means that a 9-11 credit load will require 36 to 44 hours a week of work. There are many factors that can increase or decrease these hours, including your level of computer and writing skills (including APA formatting), familiarity with online learning, reading speeds and prior learning in subject matter areas. The addition of internship hours, beginning in the third term for full-time students, increases the workload yet again. Most students will find it difficult to be a full-time employee, full-time student and complete an internship.
Yes. Students can enroll part-time in any of our degree programs. However, for financial aid funding eligibility, students must be enrolled in 5 credits or more per semester.
Internships are facilitated differently depending on your location.
Students in either program of study have the option to complete internships at one of the many Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers depending on location and availability at each site. Students work with the graduate school’s Clinical Placement Coordinator in completing this process.
Students in either program of study are also encouraged to complete one or more of their internships at a location external to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Students work with the graduate school's Clinical Placement Coordinator in completing this process.
Since students in the 60-credit on-campus Advanced Practice are immersed into hands-on experiences the first day of class, students are required to comply with state of Minnesota licensing requirements. These requirements include 900 hours of clinical internship.
Our 60-credit online Integrated Recovery for Co-occurring Disorders program requires students to complete at least 900 hours of clinical internship to comply with students' state requirements.
As an online program requirement, students participate in two on-site residency experiences in Center City, Minnesota. You spend a total of eight days on campus for these residencies. Residencies combine classroom instruction and interactive learning, with opportunities for students to get to know members of their learning cohort, faculty and staff of the graduate school, as well as leadership within the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Residencies are not clinical experiences and do not satisfy clinical internship requirements for licensure.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies’ academic programs are based on state of Minnesota licensing requirements for Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors, Licensed Professional Counselor, and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. Out-of-state students who wish to pursue education with us are encouraged to determine your state’s academic and clinical internship requirements prior to enrollment. You can look up your state requirements by reviewing Licensure by State.
Yes. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides reasonable accommodations to students in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Minnesota’s Human Rights Act. In carrying out this policy, we recognize that there are many different types of disabilities and, therefore, wish to work with students to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified students with disabilities when there is no undue hardship to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Students with disabilities are responsible for contacting Student Services at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu. This contact should be made six months before the start of the semester of admission or as early as possible to ensure the accessibility of accommodations. Students may be asked to provide medical documentation to substantiate the medical need for accommodation and the existence of a disability.
While the Graduate School does not offer student housing, we do our best to connect incoming students with housing options in the local area. Contact Student Services at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu or call 1-651-213-4175 for more information.
Yes. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides reasonable accommodations to students in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Minnesota’s Human Rights Act. In carrying out this policy, we recognize that there are many different types of disabilities and, therefore, wish to work with students to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified students with disabilities when there is no undue hardship to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Students with disabilities are responsible for contacting Student Services at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu. This contact should be made six months before the start of the semester of admission or as early as possible to ensure the accessibility of accommodations. Students may be asked to provide medical documentation to substantiate the medical need for accommodation and the existence of a disability.
Employment positions may be used for clinical practicum and/or internship experiences if they meet these guidelines:
Students who are interested in using an employment position as clinical placement experience are required to provide your advisor and the clinical placement coordinator with a brief written explanation of how the above guidelines will be met. If a student is employed for fewer hours than required for a clinical placement, the student is asked to include information about how he/she will obtain the remaining number of hours. Faculty will review relevant materials regarding the use of an employment site for a practicum or internship.
The Graduate School allows external credits to be transferred from prior educational experience into the master’s programs if they meet the following requirements:
Requests for credit transfer will be considered if made no less than two weeks prior to the first term of your enrollment at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. Credits taken after enrollment at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies will not be considered for transfer. Contact LeAnn Brown for more information concerning transfer credit, or call 1-651-213-4092.