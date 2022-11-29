Transcript Request

In order to provide the fastest service to our students and alumni (those who enrolled September 1999 or after), the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School has authorized Parchment to provide online transcript ordering for both electronic and paper transcripts.

To order a transcript, login to the Parchment secure website. The online service includes a step-by-step account set up, ordering process, including delivery options, attaching documents, and fees which can be paid using any major credit card. Multiple transcripts with multiple destinations can be ordered during a single online session. Orders may be placed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your order will be processed during regular Registrar Office business hours. Official transcripts will not be released if there is a financial hold due to debt exceeding $250.

Alumni who enrolled prior to September 1999, DO NOT submit an order through Parchment. To inquire or request your official transcripts, please contact GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu or call 1-651-213-4175. Please allow for additional processing time.

Cost

Electronic transcripts are $7.50 each and paper transcripts are $10.00 each. Expedited services available for additional fees. Payment for fees must be paid with a credit or debit card.

Processing Times

Transcripts are processed within 2-3 business days (excluding holidays). If requesting paper transcripts, please also allow sufficient time for delivery by U.S. mail.

Final Grades and Degree Information

Transcript requests are not held for grades or degree posting. Please verify your unofficial transcript first to make sure the grades or degree you need to display have been posted before requesting the official transcript through Parchment. You may do this by viewing your unofficial transcript in Populi.

Unofficial Transcripts

Unofficial transcripts are free and available 24/7 to students through Populi (Student Information System). If you do not have a Populi account, please contact GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu or call 1-651-213-4175.

Third-Party Requests

If you are submitting a transcript request on behalf of a student, please visit Parchment. You will see an option to “Order records on behalf of others.” This will allow you to upload your release of information and obtain the record. You must pay fees with a credit or debit card.

Need Help?

Parchment Customer Support should be contacted for questions about registration, the ordering process, order status or user issues please contact Parchment Support. You can also view Frequently Asked Questions about Parchment. Watch a video on how to create your Parchment account, order a transcript, through Parchment.

Education Verification

Hiring organizations or state licensing boards who need education verification can contact the Graduate School office at 1-651-213-4175 or email GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu.