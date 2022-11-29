Online Master’s in Addiction Counseling

Online Program and Licensing Requirements

On-Campus Residencies

Our online master's students participate in two on-campus residency experiences at our location in Center City, Minnesota. Each on-campus visit lasts four days for a total of eight days. The residencies provide classroom instruction and interactive learning activities. The on-campus engagement will also grant the opportunity for students to meet their peers and professors face-to-face, and hear from leaders in-person at Hazelden Betty Ford.

These on-campus residencies are not clinical experiences and do not satisfy clinical internship requirements for licensure in substance abuse counseling.

Clinical and Internship Requirements

Online master's degree students will complete 900 hours of clinical or internship experiences over the course of their study. Internships are the most effective way for you to develop your clinical skills. By working under the supervision of a practicing counselor, you will receive expert guidance on how to apply what you are learning in class to real-life situations with clients. If you are located near one of Hazelden Betty Ford's treatment facilities, you may have the option to complete your internship with Hazelden Betty Ford counselors. No matter where you study, our faculty advisors will work with you to find an internship opportunity that best supports your academic and professional goals.

Counseling Program Licensure Information by State

With the completion of our online master's degree program, you may begin seeking certification and licensure in Minnesota as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC).

Learning outcomes for our online addiction counseling degree are based on state and national criteria for licensure and certification as an alcohol and drug counselor and/or mental health professional. Licensing and certification requirements vary from state to state. It is your responsibility as a counseling program student to check the licensing and certification requirements for your respective state.

How to Be Successful in an Online Program for Addiction Studies

Many factors contribute to the successful completion of an online addiction counseling degree. Below are seven important considerations for distance learners. Pay close attention to each of these skills to ensure your success in the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program.

Time Management and Organizational Skills

Relative to in-person and traditional counseling programs, online master's programs are equally demanding. Both online and traditional counseling programs involve focused time management throughout the week. As an online student, you will also want to create a dedicated study space where you can focus on your coursework.

Additionally, online students need to multitask in order to organize and track the many details associated with course requirements and participation. Successful online students are proactive in creating the necessary space and time to study.

Responsibility and Focus of Control

As a graduate student entering into a new counseling program, there may be times when you will need to conduct your own research or self-direct your study in order to fill any learning gaps. You have control over your learning. By recognizing that, you can transition from a grade-based definition of success to a learning-focused approach. Taking control of your learning will contribute greatly to your success as an online graduate student and, subsequently, as a substance abuse counselor.

Initiative and Help-Seeking

Each graduate-level course will have its own cadence and specifics related to how and when assignments and learning activities are submitted. Self-reliance is vital: carefully check your course materials and ask clarifying questions about assignments, activities or requirements.

Engagement and Curiosity

The fields of substance use and behavioral health treatment rely on great communication. So does our online counseling program. The intensive discussion and peer interaction will help you, as an online student, to engage with course content and activities, process reading materials and lecture topics, and deepen your understanding.

Successful online students readily engage with peers in the learning process and value the opportunity to gain new perspectives when others share viewpoints that differ from your own.

Communication

Texts, discussions, and written assignments are important components of the coursework for online addiction counseling programs. Effective written communication is essential in your graduate studies and in your future work as an addiction counselor.

In addition to their effective writing, successful online students will also continually develop their communication skills through their interactions with peers, patients and professors. They will constantly grow in their professionalism in the addiction counseling field.

Technology and Problem-Solving

Online courses leverage technology that serves a greater educational purpose. All online students must have internet access and current technology. They are also comfortable and literate with their technology: creating documents, engaging in online conversations and finding trustworthy information.

Motivation and Shared Vision

Pursuing an online addiction counseling degree requires your ongoing commitment. You must be motivated for your career in addiction counseling. Your sense of purpose will help you withstand the challenges of graduate-level coursework. Sharing your vision about a career in addiction counseling with those who can support you in achieving your goals (family members, friends, co-workers) will help you stay focused and enthused in your studies.

Still unsure whether an online degree program is the right format for you? Take the brief assessment below to gain more insight into your potential as an online learner.