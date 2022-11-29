If you're considering an addiction counseling degree or you’re passionate about becoming an addiction counselor or developing your career in the field of addiction studies, you should consider our online Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders.
With an online addiction counseling degree from the accredited Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, you'll be better prepared to make significant and immediate impacts in the field of addiction studies where mental health counseling is becoming more and more important, and where proficient addiction counselors are always desperately needed. Read on to learn about our 60-credit hour online master's degree and all of its advantages.
Today, working in addiction counseling requires a proficiency in the management and coordination of a patient's mental health treatment. Our Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders is the best possible preparation for the current best practices in treating substance abuse.
With a dual focus on substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, students will be well prepared for the mental health work that often intersects with addiction counseling.
Your coursework will include evidence-based addiction treatment approaches and clinical training that you might expect to see in a mental health counseling program, such as:
Differential diagnosis
Trauma-informed treatment
Complicating medical issues
Psychopharmacology
Recovery management
The focus in mental health counseling will prepare you to treat the whole person, increasing the likelihood of sustained and happy recovery.
For new and experienced substance abuse counselors, the benefits are the same: you can do your coursework wherever, whenever and however you please.
As an online student, you join a diverse and passionate learning cohort from across the country. You will hear and engage with different perspectives and ideas regarding addiction treatment, mental health counseling and addiction studies at large. This diversity in thought will improve your ability to relate with and guide each patient through their substance use treatment and recovery.
You can also join one of our student organizations, committed to student success and community vibrancy.
If you enroll in our online addiction counseling degree on a full-time basis, you will take up to four classes each semester across six semesters, with practicum hours starting in the third semester. As a part-time student, you will likely complete the 60-credit hour requirement by taking up to two courses per semester over a 10-semester time period, with practicum hours starting in the sixth semester.
View our full-time and part-time online program course and elective options (pdf).
Overview: Online Master’s Program
*Among the student respondents who have taken the exam, what % passed the first time?
**Graduate Rates: This gives the percentage of first-time, full- and part-time students enrolled (day 8) in a given fall semester who graduate from the graduate school within specific time periods.
***Employed at six month post-graduation. What is the % of student respondents seeking employment were gainfully employed at the time of survey?
Start your application today or contact us to speak with an admissions specialist.
Our online master's students participate in two on-campus residency experiences at our location in Center City, Minnesota. Each on-campus visit lasts four days for a total of eight days. The residencies provide classroom instruction and interactive learning activities. The on-campus engagement will also grant the opportunity for students to meet their peers and professors face-to-face, and hear from leaders in-person at Hazelden Betty Ford.
These on-campus residencies are not clinical experiences and do not satisfy clinical internship requirements for licensure in substance abuse counseling.
Online master's degree students will complete 900 hours of clinical or internship experiences over the course of their study. Internships are the most effective way for you to develop your clinical skills. By working under the supervision of a practicing counselor, you will receive expert guidance on how to apply what you are learning in class to real-life situations with clients. If you are located near one of Hazelden Betty Ford's treatment facilities, you may have the option to complete your internship with Hazelden Betty Ford counselors. No matter where you study, our faculty advisors will work with you to find an internship opportunity that best supports your academic and professional goals.
With the completion of our online master's degree program, you may begin seeking certification and licensure in Minnesota as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC).
Learning outcomes for our online addiction counseling degree are based on state and national criteria for licensure and certification as an alcohol and drug counselor and/or mental health professional. Licensing and certification requirements vary from state to state. It is your responsibility as a counseling program student to check the licensing and certification requirements for your respective state.
Many factors contribute to the successful completion of an online addiction counseling degree. Below are seven important considerations for distance learners. Pay close attention to each of these skills to ensure your success in the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program.
Relative to in-person and traditional counseling programs, online master's programs are equally demanding. Both online and traditional counseling programs involve focused time management throughout the week. As an online student, you will also want to create a dedicated study space where you can focus on your coursework.
Additionally, online students need to multitask in order to organize and track the many details associated with course requirements and participation. Successful online students are proactive in creating the necessary space and time to study.
As a graduate student entering into a new counseling program, there may be times when you will need to conduct your own research or self-direct your study in order to fill any learning gaps. You have control over your learning. By recognizing that, you can transition from a grade-based definition of success to a learning-focused approach. Taking control of your learning will contribute greatly to your success as an online graduate student and, subsequently, as a substance abuse counselor.
Each graduate-level course will have its own cadence and specifics related to how and when assignments and learning activities are submitted. Self-reliance is vital: carefully check your course materials and ask clarifying questions about assignments, activities or requirements.
The fields of substance use and behavioral health treatment rely on great communication. So does our online counseling program. The intensive discussion and peer interaction will help you, as an online student, to engage with course content and activities, process reading materials and lecture topics, and deepen your understanding.
Successful online students readily engage with peers in the learning process and value the opportunity to gain new perspectives when others share viewpoints that differ from your own.
Texts, discussions, and written assignments are important components of the coursework for online addiction counseling programs. Effective written communication is essential in your graduate studies and in your future work as an addiction counselor.
In addition to their effective writing, successful online students will also continually develop their communication skills through their interactions with peers, patients and professors. They will constantly grow in their professionalism in the addiction counseling field.
Online courses leverage technology that serves a greater educational purpose. All online students must have internet access and current technology. They are also comfortable and literate with their technology: creating documents, engaging in online conversations and finding trustworthy information.
Pursuing an online addiction counseling degree requires your ongoing commitment. You must be motivated for your career in addiction counseling. Your sense of purpose will help you withstand the challenges of graduate-level coursework. Sharing your vision about a career in addiction counseling with those who can support you in achieving your goals (family members, friends, co-workers) will help you stay focused and enthused in your studies.
Still unsure whether an online degree program is the right format for you? Take the brief assessment below to gain more insight into your potential as an online learner.
This self-assessment is designed to provide you, as a prospective graduate student, with a general idea of your readiness to succeed in an online learning program. The questionnaire focuses on four areas of readiness: technical experience, study habits, learning style and communication skills.
While consistent high scores do not assure success in an online learning program, consistent low scores are likewise not meant to discourage you.
Instead, your results in this self-assessment serve as a benchmark of your current readiness to succeed in an online program and identify skills that can help maximize that success.
The self-assessment should not be the sole determinant of your decision to pursue online education.
Award yourself the following points when answering individual questions in each of the four sections of the questionnaire below, and then compare that section’s total points to the rubric:
Your Answer Points
Always/Often 2 points
Sometimes 1 point
Rarely/Not at all 0 points
Technical Abilities Scoring – Total Score
Point Total Outcome
10-14 points You appear technically proficient for online learning
7-9 points You know quite a bit about technology but could sharpen your abilities for online learning
0-6 points Your technical abilities appear below the norm for a first-time online learner
Study Habits Scoring – Total Score
Point Total Outcome
10-14 points You appear to have good study habits for success in online learning
7-9 points You have basic study habits but could sharpen them for successful online learning
0-6 points Your study habits appear below the norm of successful online learners
Communication Skills Scoring – Total Score
Point Total Outcome
10-14 points Your communication skills appear well suited for success with online learning
7-9 points Your communication skills could be sharpened for success in online learning
0-6 points Your communication skills appear below the norm of successful online learners
Learning Styles Scoring (note the inverse scale) – Total Score
Point Total Outcome
0-5 points Your learning style appears highly conducive to online learning
6-9 points Your learning style appears adequately aligned with what can be expected from the experience of online learning
10-12 points Your learning style may be better aligned for styles of learning other than online learning
A note about learning style: Your score pertaining to learning styles is indicative of your preferred method of learning (visual, auditory, interpersonal, etc.). While there is no right or wrong way to learn, some styles are more conducive to what can be expected from online learning experiences.
*This survey was developed by Lesley University and is used with their permission (July 2014).
Low scores in the readiness survey may not indicate that you are not suited for online learning. Rather, low scores may suggest that you are not yet prepared for online learning.
Contact our Admissions Office or call 1-866-752-0458 to discuss your results and your educational objectives. Keep in mind that the questionnaire is intended to merely benchmark your present technical abilities and readiness skills.