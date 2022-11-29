Higher Learning Commission

230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500

Chicago, IL 60604

1-800-621-7440

1-312-263-0456

Degree programs are accredited by the National Addiction Studies Accreditation Commission (NASAC).



Phone: 1-703-562-0211

Email: info@nasacaccreditation.com.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is registered as a private institution with the Minnesota Office of Higher Education pursuant to sections 136A.61 to 136A.71. Registration is not an endorsement of the institution. Credits earned at the institution may not transfer to all other institutions. For more information about complaints against private colleges and career schools, please contact us at 1-651-213-4175.

The counseling programs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies are currently in-process with CACREP accreditation.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit www.cacrep.org to better understand the importance of choosing an accredited program.

Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP)

500 Montgomery Street, Suite 350

Alexandria, VA 22314

Phone: 1-703-535-5990

www.cacrep.org

Licensure Information

Graduates of the Master of Arts program meet requirements for licensure in Minnesota for alcohol and drug addiction counseling. Please note: as of July 1, 2008, candidates for Minnesota licensure must hold a bachelor's degree.

Licensing requirements are complex and vary from state to state. We encourage all applicants to check with their respective states on specific licensure requirements. Learn more about Licensure by State.