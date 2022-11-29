The Board of Governors is comprised of public members representing key constituent communities served by the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. These accomplished leaders provide not only expertise concerning policy development, academic effectiveness, and strategic planning, but also important opportunities for linkage to the larger higher education culture and constituency.

The principle responsibility of the Board of Governors is to ensure academic freedom, school autonomy, and shared governance. As an institution of higher learning within a large non-profit health care organization, the graduate school's Board of Governors seeks to visualize, create, and advance a sustainable future for the institution of higher education. This is accomplished through contributions to policy development, strategic planning, and representation of the graduate school to the larger Foundation and community at large. The Board of Governors currently serving includes: