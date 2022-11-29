Tuition and Fees

This chart breaks down the cost of tuition based on academic program.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides a quality education with exceptional training and knowledge of evidence-based practices in addiction treatment and recovery. By gaining clinical experience as well through our master's programs, you will be ready to start your career as soon as you complete your degree.

Program Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Online Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders  Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate
 Professional Development
Total Credits 60 60  15  —
Full-time Program Duration 20 months 24 months  3 year maximum time
  —
2023 Tuition 
  $819/credit  $819/credit
  $819/credit
  $819/credit
Technology Fee (per semester) $70 $70  —  $70
Estimated Books and Supplies $2,650 $3,000  Depends upon course registration
  Depends upon course registration
Time2Track Fee
https://time2track.com/		 $71.88/year or $9.99/month individual subscription (need to purchase when enrolled in practicum and internship courses) $71.88/year or $9.99/month individual subscription (need to purchase when enrolled in practicum and internship courses)  —  —
Liability Insurance Fee $105/year student membership in American Counseling Association, which includes liability insurance (need to purchase for all terms when enrolled in practicum and internship courses) $105/year student membership in American Counseling Association, which includes liability insurance (need to purchase for all terms when enrolled in practicum and internship courses)
  —  —
Professional Membership Fee Fee covered in "Liability Insurance Fee" above Fee covered in "Liability Insurance Fee" above
  —  —
Residency Fee (per residency) $100  —  —
Tuition Late Fee $100 $100  $100  $100
Administrative Fee $200 (billed when enrolled in final semester) $200 (billed when enrolled in final semester)  —  —

Veteran Benefits: Serving Those Who Served Us

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies has been approved by the Minnesota State Approving Agency for a number of Veterans Affairs education programs including the Post – 9/11 GI Bill®. Whether you are planning to attend Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies or are currently enrolled, we are here to help current military members, veterans, and your family members access these education benefits. To learn more please contact student services by email at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu, or by phone at 1-651-213-4175.

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at https://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.