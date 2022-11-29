Tuition and Fees

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides a quality education with exceptional training and knowledge of evidence-based practices in addiction treatment and recovery. By gaining clinical experience as well through our master's programs, you will be ready to start your career as soon as you complete your degree.
|Program
|Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice
|Online Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders
| Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate
|Professional Development
|Total Credits
|60
|60
|15
|—
|Full-time Program Duration
|20 months
|24 months
| 3 year maximum time
| —
|2023 Tuition
|$819/credit
| $819/credit
| $819/credit
| $819/credit
|Technology Fee (per semester)
|$70
|$70
|—
|$70
|Estimated Books and Supplies
|$2,650
|$3,000
| Depends upon course registration
| Depends upon course registration
|Time2Track Fee
https://time2track.com/
|$71.88/year or $9.99/month individual subscription (need to purchase when enrolled in practicum and internship courses)
|$71.88/year or $9.99/month individual subscription (need to purchase when enrolled in practicum and internship courses)
|—
|—
|Liability Insurance Fee
|$105/year student membership in American Counseling Association, which includes liability insurance (need to purchase for all terms when enrolled in practicum and internship courses)
|$105/year student membership in American Counseling Association, which includes liability insurance (need to purchase for all terms when enrolled in practicum and internship courses)
|—
|—
|Professional Membership Fee
|Fee covered in "Liability Insurance Fee" above
|Fee covered in "Liability Insurance Fee" above
|—
|—
|Residency Fee (per residency)
|—
|$100
|—
|—
|Tuition Late Fee
|$100
|$100
|$100
|$100
|Administrative Fee
|$200 (billed when enrolled in final semester)
|$200 (billed when enrolled in final semester)
|—
|—
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies has been approved by the Minnesota State Approving Agency for a number of Veterans Affairs education programs including the Post – 9/11 GI Bill®. Whether you are planning to attend Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies or are currently enrolled, we are here to help current military members, veterans, and your family members access these education benefits. To learn more please contact student services by email at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu, or by phone at 1-651-213-4175.
GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at https://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.