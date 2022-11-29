Tuition and Fees

Veteran Benefits: Serving Those Who Served Us

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies has been approved by the Minnesota State Approving Agency for a number of Veterans Affairs education programs including the Post – 9/11 GI Bill®. Whether you are planning to attend Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies or are currently enrolled, we are here to help current military members, veterans, and your family members access these education benefits. To learn more please contact student services by email at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu, or by phone at 1-651-213-4175.

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at https://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.