About the Graduate School of Addiction Studies

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies educates future leaders in addiction counseling to improve treatment and recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Our innovative curriculum integrates academics with clinical practice supervised by leading addiction practitioners at the nation’s premier addiction treatment center.
The unique educational opportunities awaiting you at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies could be the key to your future in the field of alcohol and drug addiction treatment. Training with the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies prepares you for a rewarding career in the fast-growing fields of both addiction and mental health treatment.
Located at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s largest campus in Center City, Minnesota, the Graduate School incorporates clinical practice opportunities at the Foundation's multiple treatment centers in Minnesota.
The school also affords students access to more than 100 clinical rotation placements outside the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation system of care to further broaden clinical experience and expertise. A few examples of these placements include:
The graduate school will set the international standard for addiction counselor education, practice, and leadership.
To actualize our mission and achieve our vision, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies embraces the following values:
All graduates of the Graduate School will achieve the following learning outcomes:
Serving as a platform for the future, the graduate school is charged with the following priorities:
For more than 50 years, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has prepared alcohol and drug counselors who help individuals and families reclaim their lives from the disease of addiction. We have been training alcohol and drug counselors longer than any other institution in the United States.