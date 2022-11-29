About the Graduate School of Addiction Studies

Educating Future Leaders

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies educates future leaders in addiction counseling to improve treatment and recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Our innovative curriculum integrates academics with clinical practice supervised by leading addiction practitioners at the nation’s premier addiction treatment center.

The unique educational opportunities awaiting you at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies could be the key to your future in the field of alcohol and drug addiction treatment. Training with the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies prepares you for a rewarding career in the fast-growing fields of both addiction and mental health treatment.

Located at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s largest campus in Center City, Minnesota, the Graduate School incorporates clinical practice opportunities at the Foundation's multiple treatment centers in Minnesota.

The school also affords students access to more than 100 clinical rotation placements outside the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation system of care to further broaden clinical experience and expertise. A few examples of these placements include:

Rainbow Health - Minnesota

Maniilaq Association – Kotzebue, Alaska

Salvation Army – Denver, Colorado

Twin Town Treatment Centers – California

Mayo Clinics – Minnesota

Nuway – Minnesota

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge – Minnesota

Turning Point – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Our Mission

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies educates future leaders in addiction counseling who provide evidence-based integrated care for substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Our Vision

The graduate school will set the international standard for addiction counselor education, practice, and leadership.

Our Values

To actualize our mission and achieve our vision, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies embraces the following values:

Champion empathy, knowledge, diversity, multicultural competencies, and skills enabling students to treat the whole person as well as the disease of alcohol and drug dependence and its complications.

Treat each person with dignity and respect.

Promote Twelve Step fellowship as an effective method of sustaining therapeutic change.

Be of service to the larger community.

Advance innovation as a tool for continuous improvement.

Foster a scientific and open environment for inquiry and learning anchored in academic freedom and scholarship.

Advocate life-long learning as a standard for continued clinical competence.

Our Goals

All graduates of the Graduate School will achieve the following learning outcomes:

Demonstrate competence in evidence-based and theoretical approaches to alcohol and drug dependency and its complications.

Appreciate diversity as a clinical opportunity, based on individual differences including social, cultural, physical, and psychological implications of recovery.

Facilitate a process of change, including related factors such as family, environmental, and systemic issues.

Apply data and research to improve clinical services and outcomes.

Understand the ethical, moral, and legal implications of clinical practice.

Organizational Priorities

Serving as a platform for the future, the graduate school is charged with the following priorities: