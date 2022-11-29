Retention, Graduation Rates and Career Outlook

Curious about our graduation and retention rates? You’ll find the data below, dating back to 2015.
Our Graduates Are in Demand

You're drawn to addiction counseling because you want to help. With a degree from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, your job prospects are strong.

  • Employment of substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors is projected to grow 25 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations.
  • Our graduates are quickly employed—92% of graduates are successfully employed within six months of graduation (based on 469/509 survey respondents from 2002-2020).
Masters of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-occurring Disorders
Fall
Cohort
Year
 Students
retained at
one year
 Graduation
Rate
2 years FT
 Graduation
Rate
2-3 years PT
 Graduation
Rate
3-5 years PT
 Graduation
Rate
5-7 years PT
 Final
Graduation
Rate
 2015  80.8%  23.1%  15.4%  34.6% 3.8% 76.9%
 2016  74.1%  25.9%  18.5%  14.8% 4.3% 73.9%
 2017  66.7%  23.8%  14.3%  14.3% 0%  52.4%
 2018  81.0%  9.5%  23.8%  TBD  TBD  TBD
 2019  77.3%  9.5%  33.3%  TBD  TBD  TBD
 2020 67.6%
 24.3%
  TBD TBD
  TBD TBD
 2021  90.9%  TBD TBD  TBD
  TBD
  TBD
Masters of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice
Fall Cohort Year
 Students
retained at
one year
 Graduation
Rate
2 years FT
 Graduation
Rate
2-3 years PT
 Graduation
Rate
3-5 years PT
 Graduation
Rate
5-7 years PT
 Final
Graduation
Rate
 2015  89.5%  73.7%  10.5%  5.3%  0.0%  89.5%
 2016  73.9%  60.9%  8.7%  0.0%  4.3%  73.9%
 2017  86.7%  80.0%  0.0%  6.7% 0%  86.7%
 2018  84.6%  46.2% 30.8% 0% 0%  76.9%
 2019  92.3%  53.8%  15.4%  16.7% 0%  84.6%
 2020  94.1%  76.5%  TBD  TBD TBD
 TBD
 2021  66.7%  TBD
  TBD
  TBD
  TBD
  TBD
  • Enrollment counts as of day 8 of each term
  • New first-time, full- and part-time students entering in the fall semester of specified year
  • Retention Rates: This gives the percentage of first-time, full- and part-time students enrolled (day 8) in a given fall semester who are still enrolled at the beginning (day 8) of the following fall semester.
  • Graduate Rates: This gives the percentage of first-time, full- and part-time students enrolled (day 8) in a given fall semester who graduate from the graduate school within specific time periods.

In accordance with Student Right to Know Act Regulations:

  • Students who are deceased or permanently disabled prior to graduation are removed from initial cohorts

Data prior to 2015 are available upon request. Please contact Registrar's office.