|Masters of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-occurring Disorders
|Fall
Cohort
Year
|Students
retained at
one year
|Graduation
Rate
2 years FT
|Graduation
Rate
2-3 years PT
|Graduation
Rate
3-5 years PT
|Graduation
Rate
5-7 years PT
|Final
Graduation
Rate
|2015
|80.8%
|23.1%
|15.4%
|34.6%
|3.8%
|76.9%
|2016
|74.1%
|25.9%
|18.5%
|14.8%
|4.3%
|73.9%
|2017
|66.7%
|23.8%
|14.3%
|14.3%
|0%
|52.4%
|2018
|81.0%
|9.5%
|23.8%
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2019
|77.3%
|9.5%
|33.3%
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2020
|67.6%
|24.3%
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2021
|90.9%
|TBD
|TBD
| TBD
| TBD
|TBD
|Masters of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice
|Fall Cohort Year
|Students
retained at
one year
|Graduation
Rate
2 years FT
|Graduation
Rate
2-3 years PT
|Graduation
Rate
3-5 years PT
|Graduation
Rate
5-7 years PT
|Final
Graduation
Rate
|2015
|89.5%
|73.7%
|10.5%
|5.3%
|0.0%
|89.5%
|2016
|73.9%
|60.9%
|8.7%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|73.9%
|2017
|86.7%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0%
|86.7%
|2018
|84.6%
|46.2%
|30.8%
|0%
|0%
|76.9%
|2019
|92.3%
|53.8%
|15.4%
|16.7%
|0%
|84.6%
|2020
|94.1%
|76.5%
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2021
|66.7%
| TBD
| TBD
| TBD
| TBD
|TBD
In accordance with Student Right to Know Act Regulations:
Data prior to 2015 are available upon request. Please contact Registrar's office.