The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies participates in the Federal Student Aid (FSA) programs administered through the U.S. Department of Education. All federal loans are offered through the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program. Learn more about the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program.
From federal loans and private loans to grants and scholarships to veteran's benefits, explore the financial aid opportunities available to our students.
Federal Student Aid awards are based on the academic award year. The academic award year at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is 30 weeks of instructional time, which equates to two 15-week semesters. To qualify for Federal Student Aid, you must be enrolled in a minimum of 5 required credits per semester.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies has been approved by the Minnesota State Approving Agency for a number of Veterans Affairs education programs including the Post – 9/11 GI Bill®. Whether you are planning to attend Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies or are currently enrolled, we are here to help current military members, veterans, and your family members access these education benefits. To learn more, please contact Student Services by email at GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu or by phone at 1-651-213-4175.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School is now participating in the Veteran Affair's Yellow Ribbon Program, learn more.
Our financial aid office is available to answer questions about Federal student loans.
Private student loans offer an option to Federal student loans. Learn more about private lenders of student loans to compare options.
Remember when applying for loans (federal or private) you cannot receive funding above the cost of attendance for any semester. The cost of attendance includes the following: tuition, fees, books and a cost-of-living allowance.
Contact us by email at FinancialAid@HazeldenBettyFord.edu. for more information.
Graduate students are eligible to receive the following types of federal loans:
The first step in applying for federal student loans is to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. You will create a username and password as a first-time user.
Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies' school code is 040443. You must enter this code on the FAFSA in order for your information to be sent to our Financial Aid Office.
Once you have completed, signed and submitted your FAFSA, the U.S. Department of Education will send you a Student Aid Report (SAR) and the graduate school's financial aid office will be sent an ISIR, which has the same information as the SAR. Please review the SAR, read any comments, and make any changes or corrections if necessary.
Our financial aid office will prepare an offer letter outlining the types of loans and amounts you are eligible to receive. You will receive this letter via your Populi email account.
After you have accepted your loans, you will be required to visit studentaid.gov to complete the federal requirements of entrance counseling and sign a master promissory note(s) for your loan(s). Follow the directions on the studentaid.gov website to complete these requirements. If you wish to receive a GradPlus loan you will be required to apply for the loan. A credit check will be done and if you are denied a credit worthy co-signer will be required.
After you have completed all required steps described above and have registered for classes, our financial aid office will originate the loan(s).
Your education at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is governed by a variety of policies and procedures related to financial assistance, academic progress and other matters. Be sure to familiarize yourself with this important information.
Conviction of any drug offense during a period of enrollment during which the student received federal financial aid will result in the loss of aid eligibility.
Entrance counseling is required for all new students to Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. Loan funds will not be disbursed until you have completed loan entrance counseling.
Exit counseling is required of all borrowers of federal Direct Unsubsidized and Direct Plus loans. Federal regulations require that you participate in loan exit counseling when you complete your degree, withdraw, or drop below half-time (5 credits) enrollment status. Exit counseling helps you understand your rights and responsibilities as a borrower and provides tips and information on how to manage your student loans.
When you borrow a federal loan, the Department of Education, your lender, assigns a federal "servicer" of your loan. Your servicer is not determined on the basis of where you live or go to school. To identify your loan servicer, go to National Student Loan Data Service (NSLDS) and follow the prompts for "Find my loan servicer".
To fully understand your rights and responsibilities related to federal financial aid, it is important to know the federal loan terminology you will encounter. Knowing and understanding these terms ensures that you are an informed borrower. For a complete list of loan terms, visit Loan Glossary.
Students who receive federal financial aid and then withdraw from all classes prior to completing 60% of the semester are considered to have received unearned financial aid. Our financial aid office is required by federal law to calculate a Return of Title IV Funds to determine the portion of financial aid that was earned and the portion to be repaid. If you are considering withdrawing from all your classes and would like to know how this will impact your financial aid, please contact the graduate school's financial aid office. Withdrawing during the semester, even taking a leave of absence, is reported as a withdrawal to the Department of Education, triggering your six-month grace period before loan repayment begins.
(Revised 03/2017)
In accordance with federal regulations the following policies and procedures governing standards for Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) are in effect for all students receiving federal financial aid while attending Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. Students who fail to meet both the qualitative and maximum timeframe requirements of SAP standards will be considered ineligible for federal financial aid.
SAP is measured by:
Students enrolled in a Master's program who receive federal financial aid must :
Students not on pace to complete the program within the maximum timeframe allowed will be ineligible to receive federal financial aid.
At the end of each semester the GPA will be calculated for each student. Satisfactory Academic Progress will be evaluated for each student at this time to determine if the SAP requirements of GPA and timeframe have been met. Students who receive federal financial aid and have not achieved the Satisfactory Academic Progress requirements will be placed on financial aid warning for the upcoming semester. The student will continue to receive aid during the warning period. If at the end of the warning period semester the student fails to meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress requirements, both GPA and timeframe, the student will be ineligible for federal financial aid the following semester unless criteria for an appeal are met. See Appeal Process. A student can be on SAP warning for only one semester.
The Financial Aid office will notify students in writing, via their Hazelden Betty Ford e-mail account, if they have failed to achieve Satisfactory Academic Progress and are put on warning status for the upcoming semester. If the student was already on SAP warning and did not meet the SAP requirements at the end of the SAP warning semester the student becomes ineligible for future federal financial aid disbursements. The Financial Aid office will notify the student via their Hazelden Betty Ford email account that they are no longer eligible for federal financial aid. Included in that e-mail notification will be information on what is required to again become eligible for federal financial aid.
Once the student's cumulative GPA is at a minimum of 3.0 and the student is progressing at a pace to complete the program within the maximum timeframe, the student will again become eligible to receive federal financial aid. Neither paying for your own classes nor sitting out for a period of time is acceptable to reinstate federal financial aid eligibility.
If at the end of the warning semester the student has not met the SAP requirement the student has the right to appeal his/her eligibility based on the following circumstances: the death of a relative, student’s injury or illness, or other special circumstance. A written appeal must be submitted to the financial aid administrator for review by the Appeal’s Committee. The student’s appeal must include:
The student will receive a written decision in response to their appeal in approximately 15 business days. If the appeal is approved the student will be placed on financial aid SAP probation and federal financial aid eligibility will be reinstated for one semester.
If the appeal is denied and the student feels there are factors that were not considered, a second appeal including any additional supporting documentation must be submitted to the provost to be reviewed by the provost with the Appeals committee. A response will be sent to the student by the provost in approximately 20 business days.
If at the end of the probation period the student has not yet met the SAP requirements he/she will become ineligible for federal financial aid. However if there are new circumstances since the prior appeal the student can again present an appeal following the same requirements as the first appeal with one addition. The student must also include, with the assistance of his/her advisor, a plan that ensures that the student is able to meet the school's SAP policy by a specific timeframe. This plan will clearly indicate specific course grades in the upcoming term that are required to raise the accumulative GPA to 3.0 or above, as well as the potential outcomes (e.g. inability to graduate, suspension, dismissal) if those grades are not obtained. The financial aid administrator will be given a copy of the student's signed plan. If the appeal is not approved the student will not be eligible for federal financial aid. The same process for notification to the student will be followed as for the initial appeal.