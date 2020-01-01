Hazelden Betty Ford: World-renowned Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centers

Addiction to alcohol and other drugs is the nation's number one health problem, but it’s a disease that can be effectively treated and managed for life. For more than 70 years, Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers have been at the forefront of providing lifesaving, compassionate care and specialized services to help people from all walks of life find freedom from addiction.

Why choose the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for substance abuse treatment?

Our experts are dedicated to providing clinical care, education and research in the field of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery so that you are assured of receiving the most-effective drug and alcohol rehab services available—care that is personalized to meet the needs of each patient, integrated to address co-occurring mental health concerns, and aimed at achieving long-term sobriety.

Beyond inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers the field’s most innovative recovery support services and resources including virtual and phone-based coaching, web tools, mobile apps, Hazelden Publishing self-help books and more.

Our holistic approach to addiction treatment and recovery has been emulated throughout the world, and we are seen as a standard-bearer of quality and integrity in the field. When the Hazelden Foundation, based in Center City, Minnesota, and the Betty Ford Center, located in Rancho Mirage, California, merged in 2014, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation became the nation’s leading nonprofit addiction treatment provider. Learn more about the rich history and pioneering work of Hazelden and the Betty Ford Center and why we are seen as the leader in treatment of addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Hazelden was established 1949, with a forward-thinking approach to the problem of alcoholism—an approach built on emerging Twelve Step principles and practices, lay counseling and abiding respect and compassion for the individual receiving care. The Betty Ford Center was established in 1982, with Betty Ford—"the First Lady of Recovery"—bringing unprecedented visibility to the problem of drug addiction and the promise of treatment and recovery.

Today, with headquarters on the lakeside campus in Center City where it all began in 1949, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has 15 alcohol and drug treatment centers throughout the United States, with locations in Minnesota, California, Oregon, Illinois, Florida, Washington and New York. You will be able to easily find a treatment location near you.

