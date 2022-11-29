2024 Commencement Ceremony

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School will host the 2024 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024. More details to come.

Commencement Location

Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School

15245 Pleasant Valley Road

Center City, MN 55012

Graduate Participation

Students eligible to participate in commencement will receive an email three weeks prior to the end of your final semester containing a commencement ceremony survey. The survey will ask you to indicate your planned participation in commencement activities.

Diploma and Cover

Diplomas are mailed by the registrar 60-90 days after the date of degree completion. Graduates who participate in the commencement ceremony will also receive a commemorative diploma cover.

For more information, please email GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu, or call 1-866-613-6325.