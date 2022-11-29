Apply to the Graduate School of Addiction Studies Today

Ready to start your journey at the Grad School? Here are the application deadlines and our contact information, should you have any questions during the process.
Young woman and her mature mom look at something on a laptop as the young woman studies for a college exam

Thank you for your interest in applying to the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.

To apply with the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, you must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree. The GRE is not required for admission. We recommend that you review our admission requirements before submitting your application.  

Applications are reviewed on an on-going basis. Applicants typically learn admission decisions within a week of file completion. We encourage early applications in order to plan for enrollment up to one year in advance.

Applications and all supporting documentation must be received on or before the priority deadlines listed below. To avoid delays, we recommend that you complete your application at least two weeks before the deadline.

If you have questions about our graduate programs in addiction counseling, the application requirements or deadlines, please contact our admissions office:

Application Deadlines

Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice

  • Summer 2023 application deadline: April 14, 2023
  • Fall 2023 application deadline: August 11, 2023
  • Winter 2024 application deadline: December 14, 2023

Online Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders

  • Summer 2023 application deadline: March 17, 2023
  • Fall 2023 application deadline: July 13, 2023
  • Winter 2024 application deadline: November 10, 2023

When completing the online application, you will be asked to create an applicant account. Please follow the prompts to create your account and start your application. Contact GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu with any questions.

If you have already started an application, please click here to access your application.