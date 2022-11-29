Thank you for your interest in applying to the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.

To apply with the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, you must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree. The GRE is not required for admission. We recommend that you review our admission requirements before submitting your application.

Applications are reviewed on an on-going basis. Applicants typically learn admission decisions within a week of file completion. We encourage early applications in order to plan for enrollment up to one year in advance.

Applications and all supporting documentation must be received on or before the priority deadlines listed below. To avoid delays, we recommend that you complete your application at least two weeks before the deadline.

If you have questions about our graduate programs in addiction counseling, the application requirements or deadlines, please contact our admissions office:

Application Deadlines

Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice

Summer 2023 application deadline: April 14, 2023

Fall 2023 application deadline: August 11, 2023

Winter 2024 application deadline: December 14, 2023

Online Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders