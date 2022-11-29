Licensure Information by State

Many students completing our programs pursue professional licensure or certification in their state of residence. Licensing requirements vary from state to state and are subject to change.

Disclaimer: State licensing/certification boards review each applicant's completed education, exam scores, supervised experience, criminal history, and application materials at the time of license application to determine eligibility. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies cannot guarantee licensure/certification, it is your responsibility to ensure that you meet all of your state's requirements.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies maintains a list of states in which our program curricula meet professional licensure or certification requirements, our program curricula do not meet professional licensure or certification requirements, or no determination has been made. Contact the Admissions Office with questions about your state, 1-651-213-4175.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for addiction counseling licensure or certification in Minnesota.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for mental health counseling licensure or certification in Minnesota.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements and is an approved Criteria C School for licensure as a Clinical Addiction Specialist with the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice and Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Programs meet requirements for certification as a Substance Use Disorder Professional with the Michigan Certification Board for Addiction Professionals.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice and Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Programs meet requirements for certification as an Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor with the West Virginia Certification Board for Addiction and Prevention Professionals.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for substance abuse counseling licensure in Wisconsin.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for mental health licensure in Wisconsin.

Curricular for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program meets requirements for addiction counseling certification with the California Association for Alcohol/Drug Educators.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meet requirements and are approved as an education provider through the California Association for Drug/Alcohol Educators.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for substance abuse counseling licensure in Arizona.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program meets requirements for addiction counseling certification and is approved as an education provider through the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP).

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program meets requirements for addiction counseling licensure and is approved as an education provider through the Nevada Board of Examiners for Alcohol, Drug, and Gambling Counselors.

Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program currently do not meet requirements for mental health counseling licensure in New York. Mental Health Counseling Licensure applicants are encouraged to apply through the "substantially equivalent" option included on the board's website.

A determination has not been made as to whether or not curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meet professional licensure or certification requirements in any state or location other than those referenced above. Contact the Admissions Office with questions about your state, 1-651-213-4175.

In addition to the educational component that a degree program helps you fulfill, most states have additional post-graduate and exam requirements you will need to meet for mental health counselor licensure. Though every learner's path to licensure is unique to their specific state requirements and life experiences. Download our Mental Health Counselor Roadmap.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides the following links to information regarding licensure in each state and provides staff and faculty who can assist students in understanding how the program meets individual state licensing standards.