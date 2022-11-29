Apply

Licensure Information by State

Here you’ll find important licensing information and helpful links to learn more about the licensing requirements of each state.
Many students completing our programs pursue professional licensure or certification in their state of residence. Licensing requirements vary from state to state and are subject to change.

Disclaimer: State licensing/certification boards review each applicant's completed education, exam scores, supervised experience, criminal history, and application materials at the time of license application to determine eligibility. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies cannot guarantee licensure/certification, it is your responsibility to ensure that you meet all of your state's requirements.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies maintains a list of states in which our program curricula meet professional licensure or certification requirements, our program curricula do not meet professional licensure or certification requirements, or no determination has been made. Contact the Admissions Office with questions about your state, 1-651-213-4175.

  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for addiction counseling licensure or certification in Minnesota.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for mental health counseling licensure or certification in Minnesota.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements and is an approved Criteria C School for licensure as a Clinical Addiction Specialist with the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice and Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Programs meet requirements for certification as a Substance Use Disorder Professional with the Michigan Certification Board for Addiction Professionals.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice and Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Programs meet requirements for certification as an Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor with the West Virginia Certification Board for Addiction and Prevention Professionals.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for substance abuse counseling licensure in Wisconsin.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for mental health licensure in Wisconsin.
  • Curricular for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program meets requirements for addiction counseling certification with the California Association for Alcohol/Drug Educators.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meet requirements and are approved as an education provider through the California Association for Drug/Alcohol Educators.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meets requirements for substance abuse counseling licensure in Arizona.
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program meets requirements for addiction counseling certification and is approved as an education provider through the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP). 
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program meets requirements for addiction counseling licensure and is approved as an education provider through the Nevada Board of Examiners for Alcohol, Drug, and Gambling Counselors. 
  • Curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program currently do not meet requirements for mental health counseling licensure in New York. Mental Health Counseling Licensure applicants are encouraged to apply through the "substantially equivalent" option included on the board's website.

A determination has not been made as to whether or not curricula for the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice Program and the Master's in Addiction Counseling: Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders Program meet professional licensure or certification requirements in any state or location other than those referenced above. Contact the Admissions Office with questions about your state, 1-651-213-4175.

In addition to the educational component that a degree program helps you fulfill, most states have additional post-graduate and exam requirements you will need to meet for mental health counselor licensure. Though every learner's path to licensure is unique to their specific state requirements and life experiences. Download our Mental Health Counselor Roadmap.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides the following links to information regarding licensure in each state and provides staff and faculty who can assist students in understanding how the program meets individual state licensing standards.

Alabama Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association (AADAA)
Alabama Board of Examiners in Counseling

Alaska Commission for Behavioral Health Certification
Alaska Board of Professional Counselors

Arizona State Board of Behavioral Health Examiners - Substance Abuse Counseling
Arizona State Board of Behavioral Health Examiners - Professional Counseling

State of Arkansas Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors
Arkansas State Board of Examiners in Counseling

California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals
California Board of Behavioral Sciences

Colorado Board of Addiction Counselor Examiners
Colorado Board of Licensed Professional Counselors Examiners

Connecticut Certification Board
Connecticut Department of Public Health: Professional Counselor Licensing

Delaware Certification Board
Board of Mental Health and Chemical Dependency Professionals

DC Department of Health - Addiction Counselor
DC Department of Health - Professional Counseling

Florida Certification Board
Florida Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage & Family Therapy, and Mental Health Counseling

Georgia Addiction Counselors Association
Georgia Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists
Alcohol & Drug Abuse Certification Board of Georgia

State of Hawaii Department of Health - Substance Abuse Counselor Certification
Hawaii Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs - Mental Health Counselor

Idaho Board of Alcohol / Drug Counselor Certification, Inc.
Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses - Professional Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists

Illinois Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Professional Certification Association, Inc.
Illinois Division of Financial & Professional Regulation - Professional Counselor

Indiana Professional Licensing Agency - Behavioral Health and Human Services Licensing Board

Iowa Certification Board
Iowa Board of Behavioral Science - Mental Health Counselor

Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Boards - Addiction Counselor
Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Boards - Professional Counselor

Kentucky Board of Certification of Alcohol and Drug Counselors
Kentucky Board of Licensed Professional Counselors

Louisiana Addictive Disorder Regulatory Authority
Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners

Maine Board of Alcohol & Drug Counselors
Maine Board of Counseling Professionals Licensure

Maryland Department of Health - Alcohol and Drug Counselor
Maryland Department of Health - Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists

Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Services
Massachusetts Board of Registration of Allied Mental Health and Human Services Professions

Michigan Certification Board for Addictions Professionals
Michigan Board of Counseling

Minnesota Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy

Mississippi Association of Addiction Professionals
Mississippi State Board of Examiners for Licensed Professional Counselors

Missouri Credentialing Board
Missouri Committee for Professional Counselors

Montana Board of Behavioral Health - Addiction Counselor
Montana Board of Behavioral Health - Professional Counselor

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services - Alcohol & Drug Counseling
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services - Mental Health Practitioner

Nevada State Board of Examiners for Alcohol, Drug and Gambling Counselors
Nevada Board of Examiners for Marriage & Family Therapists and Clinical Professional Counselors

New Hampshire Board of Licensing for Alcohol and Other Drug Use Professionals
New Hampshire Board of Mental Health Practice

New Jersey Alcohol and Drug Counselor Committee
New Jersey Professional Counselor Examiners Committee

New Mexico Counseling and Therapy Practice

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support
New York Office of the Professions - Mental Health Counseling

Clinical mental health internships are not authorized in the state of New York.

North Carolina Substance Abuse Professional Practice Board
North Carolina Board of Licensed Professional Counselors

North Dakota Board of Addiction Counseling Examiners
North Dakota Board of Counselor Examiners

Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board
Ohio Counselor, Social Worker and Marriage and Family Therapist Board

Oklahoma State Board of Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors
Oklahoma State Board of Behavioral Health

Mental Health and Addiction Counseling Board of Oregon
Oregon Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists

Pennsylvania Certification Board
Pennsylvania State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors

Rhode Island Certification Board
Rhode Island Department of Health - mental health counselors

South Carolina Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors
South Carolina Board of Examiners for Licensure of Professional Counselors, Marriage and Family Therapists and Psycho-Educational Specialists

South Dakota Board of Addiction and Prevention Professionals
South Dakota Counselors and Marriage & Family Therapist Examiners

Tennessee Department of Health - Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors
Tennessee Board for Professional Counselors and Marital and Family Therapists

Texas Health and Human Services
Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors

Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing - Substance Use Disorder Counseling
Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing - Clinical Mental Health Counselor

Vermont Office of Professional Regulation - Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counseling
Vermont Office of Professional Regulation - Mental Health Counselor

Virginia Department of Health - Board of Counseling

Washington State Department of Health - Substance Use Disorder Professional
Washington State Department of Health - Mental Health Counselor

West Virginia Certification Board for Addiction and Prevention Professionals
West Virginia Certification Board of Examiners in Counseling

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services - Substance Abuse Counselor
Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services - Professional Counselor

Wyoming Mental Health Professions Licensing Board