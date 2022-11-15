PRIVACY POLICY

Effective as of December 21, 2021

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation ("Hazelden Betty Ford," "we," "our," or "us") respects the privacy of your information. This Privacy Policy is designed to assist you in understanding how we collect, use and safeguard the information you provide to us in using our websites (the "Sites"), the services provided through our Sites and the mobile applications we offer (collectively referred to as the "Services").

From time to time, we may change this Privacy Policy. If we do, we will post an amended version on this webpage. Please review this Privacy Policy periodically.

This Privacy Policy covers the following topics:

Collecting and Using Information Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies Third-Party Processors "Do Not Track" Signals Choices About Your Personally Identifiable Information Security Third Party Links Children's Privacy Notice to Nevada Residents Other Privacy Policies How to Contact Us

1. Collecting and Using Information



Personally Identifiable Information We Collect Online

We collect Personally Identifiable Information from you through your use of the Site and Services. "Personally Identifiable Information" is individually identifiable information about an individual that we collect online and that we maintain in an accessible form. We collect the following types of Personally Identifiable Information:

Information You Provide

We may collect the following Personally Identifiable Information that you voluntarily provide to us:

Filling in Forms on our Websites. If you request to receive information, subscribe to a mailing lists, or register to volunteer, we will collect information such as your first and last name, email address, and telephone number.

If you request to receive information, subscribe to a mailing lists, or register to volunteer, we will collect information such as your first and last name, email address, and telephone number. If you make a donation, we will collect your first and last name, billing address, email address, and credit card transaction information (e.g., credit card number and expiration date). You may, but are not required to, provide your telephone number and other information regarding your donation. Donations are processed by a third-party payment processor, Stripe.

If you make a purchase on our bookstore website, we will collect your first and last name, email address, address, and credit card information. If you chose to create an account, we will collect additional information such as a password. If you request a catalogue, we will collect your first and last name, organization, address, email address and telephone number. If you apply to become a reseller, we will collect information about your organization such as its name, telephone number, email address, address, revenue, number of employees, and bank account information.

Share Your Recovery Story . If you voluntarily provide information to us as part of sharing your recovery story, we will collect your first name and email address. You also will be asked to briefly describe your story, which may result in you providing additional information.

. If you voluntarily provide information to us as part of sharing your recovery story, we will collect your first name and email address. You also will be asked to briefly describe your story, which may result in you providing additional information. Webinars . If you register for a webinar, we will collect your first and last name, title/position, email address, postal address (home or work), work telephone number and organization name.

. If you register for a webinar, we will collect your first and last name, title/position, email address, postal address (home or work), work telephone number and organization name. The Daily Pledge . If you post comments, create an account, or participate in a chat room on dailypledge.org, we will collect information such as your email address and name. Please note that your comments will be visible to the public, so you should never share personal information that you would like to keep private.

. If you post comments, create an account, or participate in a chat room on dailypledge.org, we will collect information such as your email address and name. Please note that your comments will be visible to the public, so you should never share personal information that you would like to keep private. If you send us email, we will collect your email address and any information that you provide in the email.

Social Media . If you interact with our Websites by sharing on a social media platform, we may collect the information that you post. Please note that your comments will be visible to the public, so you should never share personal information that you would like to keep private.

. If you interact with our Websites by sharing on a social media platform, we may collect the information that you post. Please note that your comments will be visible to the public, so you should never share personal information that you would like to keep private. Careers . If you apply for a job, we will collect information relating to your application, such as your first and last name, address, telephone number, email address and resume.

. If you apply for a job, we will collect information relating to your application, such as your first and last name, address, telephone number, email address and resume. Contact Us. If you use one of our "Contact Us" features, or subscribe or register for one of our products or services, we may collect your email address, first and last name, telephone number, address, and, if applicable, organization information.

Information as You Navigate Our Site

We automatically collect certain Personally Identifiable Information through your use of the Sites and Services, such as the following:

Usage Information . We collect information automatically through your use of the Site and Services, such as which of the pages on the Site you access, the frequency of access, and what you click on while on the Site.

. We collect information automatically through your use of the Site and Services, such as which of the pages on the Site you access, the frequency of access, and what you click on while on the Site. Device Information. We collect information about the device you are using, such as hardware model, operating system, application version number, and browser.

We collect information about the device you are using, such as hardware model, operating system, application version number, and browser. Mobile Device Information . In addition to the Device Information listed above, when you access our Site via a browser on your mobile device, we collect and aggregate information about whether you are accessing the Site via a mobile device or tablet, device type, and carrier.

. In addition to the Device Information listed above, when you access our Site via a browser on your mobile device, we collect and aggregate information about whether you are accessing the Site via a mobile device or tablet, device type, and carrier. Location Information. We collect location information from Site visitors on a city-regional basis.

Third-Party Information

In some cases, we may receive certain Personally Identifiable Information from you about a third party. For example, as part of our registration process, you may provide the name, email address, and personal phone number of a third party. If you submit any Personally Identifiable Information about another individual to us, you are responsible for making sure that you have the authority to do so and to allow us to use their Personally Identifiable Information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

How We Use Your Personally Identifiable Information

We use the Personally Identifiable Information we collect to provide the Services to you, to improve our Services and Site, and to protect our legal rights. In addition, we may use the Personally Identifiable Information we collect to:

Process your account registration;

Review your job application;

Email you our blog posts, newsletters, event notifications, education opportunities, and about our treatment services;

Contact you regarding our products and services that we feel may be of interest to you;

Communicate with you about our Site or Services or to inform you of any changes to our Site or Services;

Provide support;

Maintain and improve our Site, Services, and Marketing;

Defend our legal rights and the rights of others;

Efficiently maintain our business; and

Comply with applicable law.

How We Share Your Personally Identifiable Information

We may share the information that we collect about you in the following ways:

With service providers who perform data services on our behalf (e.g., email, hosting, maintenance, backup, analysis, etc.). Any such service providers will be under an obligation to us to maintain the confidentiality of your Personally Identifiable Information;

To service providers to prepare, deploy and analyze advertising content;

To the extent that we are required to do so by law;

In connection with any legal proceedings or prospective legal proceedings;

To establish, exercise, or defend our legal rights, including providing information to others for the purposes of fraud prevention;

To any person who we reasonably believe may apply to a court or other competent authority for disclosure of that Personally Identifiable Information where, in our reasonable opinion, such court or authority would be reasonably likely to order disclosure of that Personal Information;

To any other person or entity as part of any business or asset sale, equity transaction, merger, acquisition or in preparation for any of these events; and

To any other person or entity where you consent to the disclosure.

2. Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies



How We Use Cookies

Like many other companies, we use cookies and other tracking technologies (such as pixels and web beacons) (collectively, "Cookies"). "Cookies" are small files of information that are stored by your web browser software on your computer hard drive, mobile or other devices (e.g., smartphones or tablets).

We use Cookies to:

Estimate audience size and usage patterns;

Understand and save your preferences for future visits, allowing us to customize the Site and Services to your individual needs;

Advertise new content and services that relate to your interests;

Keep track of advertisements and search engine results;

Compile aggregate data about site traffic and site interactions to resolve issues and offer better site experiences and tools in the future; and

Recognize when you return to the Site.

We set some Cookies ourselves and others are set by other entities. We use Cookies set by other entities to provide us with useful information to help us improve our Site and Services, to conduct advertising, and to analyze the effectiveness of advertising. For example, we use Cookies from Google, Facebook and other similar companies.

How You Can Opt-Out of Cookies

Browser Settings

Cookies can be blocked by changing your Internet browser settings to refuse all or some Cookies. If you choose to block all Cookies (including essential Cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Site.

You can find out more about Cookies and how to manage them by visiting www.AboutCookies.org.

Platform Controls

You can opt out of Cookies set by specific entities by following the instructions found at these links:

Adobe

Google

Facebook

LinkedIn

Microsoft

Twitter

Yahoo

Advertising Industry Resources

You can understand which entities have currently enabled Cookies for your browser or mobile device and how to opt-out of some of those Cookies by accessing the Network Advertising Initiative's website or the Digital Advertising Alliance's website. For more information on mobile specific opt-out choices, visit the Network Advertising Initiative's Mobile Choices website.

Please note that these opt-out mechanisms are specific to the device or browser on which they are exercised. Therefore, you will need to opt out on every browser and device that you use.

Google Analytics

We use Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. Google Analytics uses Cookies or other tracking technologies to help us analyze how users interact with the Site and Services, compile reports on their activity, and provide other services related to their activity and usage. The technologies used by Google may collect information such as your IP address, time of visit, whether you are a returning visitor, and any referring website. The technologies used by Google Analytics do not gather information that personally identifies you. The information generated by Google Analytics will be transmitted to and stored by Google and will be subject to Google's privacy policies. To learn more about Google's partner services and to learn how to opt-out of tracking of analytics by Google, click here.

Mobile Applications

We offer a number of mobile applications for download. Our mobile applications do not collect your name, address, email address or other personal information and you are not required to register with us or to provide any personal information in order to use then.

The apps may allow you to select responses to certain situations or conditions identified in the app, to enter text and photos, to save any information you have entered and to share certain information which you have selected or entered with your friends. We will receive notifications when you use any of these functions, but except as outlined below, we will not have access to any information you enter. We do not receive any information about your identity or location when using the apps or about the type of device you use to access the apps.

We may use de-identified aggregated data from users of the apps:

to determine how the app and its features are being used, including the number of times a particular feature of the app is used or the frequency of use of that feature;

to determine if updates, revisions or additions to the app are necessary or desirable; and

for and as a part of any research studies which we may conduct.

Also, we may use de-identified aggregated data from users of the apps:

to the extent required by law, legal process, litigation or court or government agency order;

if determined necessary or appropriate by us, for purposes of national security, law enforcement, or other issues of public importance; and

to enforce our Terms of Use for use of the app.

If you acquired the app from an organization, we may share with that organization de-identified aggregate data from all users who acquired the app from the organization, unless you have opted out of data sharing in Settings.

If you use the Reset Sober Days feature, we will receive notification of your use of this feature and the number of days you enter. If you use the SOS feature, we will receive notification of your use of this feature but we will not have access to the name of your sponsor or other contacts. We will not receive or have access to any photos or other Personally Identifiable Information in connection with your use of the features of the app.

You can opt out of general data sharing for your use of the app in the Settings.

From time to time we may send inspirational or motivational messages through the app. Also, we may send messages to notify users of other Hazelden products which may be of interest. You can opt out of receiving these messages in the Settings.

3. Third-Party Processors

We use a variety of third-party vendors, including but not limited to cloud data storage; payroll processors; accounting software; shipping fulfillment; payment processors; and marketing service providers. To ensure that your Personally Identifiable Information receives an adequate level of protection, we have put in place appropriate procedures with the service providers we share it with to ensure that it is treated consistent with applicable data security and privacy laws.

4. "Do Not Track" Signals

Some internet browsers incorporate a "Do Not Track" feature that signals to websites you visit that you do not want to have your online activity tracked. Given that there is not a uniform way that browsers communicate the "Do Not Track" signal, the Site does not currently interpret, respond to or alter its practices when it receives "Do Not Track" signals.

5. Choices About Your Personally Identifiable Information



Review and Request Changes to Your Personally Identifiable Information

You may use your account to access, correct, or view certain Personally Identifiable Information we have collected and which is associated with your account. To review or request changes to any of your Personally Identifiable Information, please contact us at webmaster@hazeldenbettyford.org.

Marketing Communications

To unsubscribe from emails from us, please click the unsubscribe link included in the footer of our emails. You also may submit a request to us at webmaster@hazeldenbettyford.org.

6. Security

We maintain commercially reasonable security measures to protect the Personally Identifiable Information we collect and store from loss, misuse, destruction, or unauthorized access. However, no security measure or modality of data transmission over the Internet is 100% secure. Although we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your Personally Identifiable Information, we cannot guarantee absolute security.

7. Third Party Links

The Site and Services may contain links that will let you leave the Site and Services and access another website. Linked websites are not under our control. This Privacy Policy applies solely to Personally Identifiable Information that is acquired on this Site and Services. We accept no responsibility or liability for these other websites.

8. Children's Privacy

The Site and Services are not intended for children under 13 years of age. We do not knowingly collect, use, or disclose personal information from children under 13.

9. Notice to Nevada Residents

Nevada law allows Nevada residents to opt-out of the sale of certain types of personal information. Subject to a number of exceptions, Nevada law defines "sale" to mean the exchange of certain types of personal information for monetary consideration to another person. We do not currently sell personal information as defined in the Nevada law. However, if you are a Nevada resident, you still may submit a verified request to opt-out of sales and we will record your instructions and incorporate them in the future if our policy changes. Opt-out requests may be sent to webmaster@hazeldenbettyford.org.

10. Other Privacy Policies

Depending on how you interact with us, the following additional privacy policies may apply:

Our Consumer Privacy Policy applies to the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies webpages, and governs data collection and use at all Graduate School sites and services.

Our HIPAA Privacy Policy discusses how we maintain the privacy and confidentiality of information about your health, health care, and payment for services related to your health.

We encourage you to read those privacy policies.

11. How to Contact Us

To contact us for questions or concerns about our privacy policies or practices please webmaster@hazeldenbettyford.org.