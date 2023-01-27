Hoping to Move Up or Move Around in Your Career?

Give yourself an advantage over your peers, and enjoy greater career mobility with our new Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate—an online certificate for addiction professionals who want to level up their skills (and resume), taking on bigger and broader challenges within their organization and elsewhere.



This online program will give you the credentials and leadership skills you need to land that big promotion, and all alumni receive 50 percent off their tuition. Reach out to Student Services to learn more and get started!



We Would Love Your Help



We're looking for graduates who can help us host reunion events in cities across the country. You pick the time and place, and we'll get the word out to other alumni and prospective students in your area! If you're interested, please contact GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu.

Licensure Corner

We encourage you to visit our licensure page for any questions related to licensure or how the Graduate School meets licensing requirements in each state.

Our master's programs have been officially approved for licensure/certification in the following states:

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Arizona (SUD counselor licensure)

California (through CAADE and CCAPP)

Michigan (certification for SUD professionals)

North Carolina (certification as Clinical Addiction Specialist)

West Virginia (certification as Advanced A&D Counselor)

We are currently inquiring with additional states and are always available to help with any licensure/certification forms, questions, etc.

For general questions about requirements by state for addiction or substance use counselors, you can find more information at Addiction-Counselors.com

Any additional or specific questions, please reach out to GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu.