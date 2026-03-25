Last Updated: March 25, 2026

Acceptance of Terms

By accessing or using this Website you are agreeing to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Terms of Use. These Terms of Use ("Terms") are a legal agreement between you and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "You" and similar terms refers to you, the individual accessing and/or using the Website, as well as any other person or entity on whose behalf you are acting. These Terms explain Hazelden Betty Ford's intellectual property rights and govern your use of our Website and its content (the "Website" including all pages and documents contained within). Please read these Terms carefully before using our Website. Your use of this Website constitutes your agreement to be bound by all terms. If you do not agree with one or more of these terms or find them unacceptable in any way, do not enter or use our Website. We may update these Terms at any time by posting a revised version; your continued use after posting means you accept the updated Terms. Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved to Hazelden Betty Ford.

THESE TERMS INCLUDE AN AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE, WHICH WILL, WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS, REQUIRE YOU TO SUBMIT CLAIMS YOU HAVE AGAINST US TO BINDING AND FINAL ARBITRATION. THE ARBITRATION SECTION BELOW ALSO CONTAINS A CLASS ACTION AND JURY TRIAL WAIVER. PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY.

Changes to Terms

Hazelden Betty Ford reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to change, modify, update, and interpret the Terms at any time by posting updated Terms on this or a similar page and you agree to be bound by those changes, modifications, updates and interpretations. You should therefore review these Terms periodically to familiarize yourself with any changes, modifications, updates and interpretations.

Dial 911 for Emergencies

THIS WEBSITE IS NOT AN EMERGENCY-RESPONSE OR EMERGENCY-MONITORING SERVICE. IF YOU ARE AWARE OF AN EMERGENCY SITUATION OR BELIEVE THAT A PERSON MAY BE AT RISK OF HARM, CALL "911" OR CONTACT LOCAL EMERGENCY SERVICES IMMEDIATELY. HAZELDEN BETTY FORD IS UNDER NO OBLIGATION TO MONITOR OR RESPOND TO COMMUNICATIONS OR POSTINGS MADE TO THIS WEBSITE.

Minimum Age

This Website is intended for individuals aged 18 and older. Some of the content on this Website may not be appropriate for children. Children under the age of 13 are not permitted to use this Website. We strongly recommend that children between the ages of 13 and 18 ask for their parent's or guardian's permission before viewing our Website. We hereby disclaim all liability for use by individuals under the age of 18.

Not Medical Advice

All data, information, text, graphics, links, and other material on our Website are provided as a convenience to our site visitors including you. It is for general informational and educational purposes only. Information provided here is not intended to serve as medical or other professional advice and is not to be used for diagnosis or treatment of any condition or symptom. Information provided on the site does not constitute the provision or practice of medical, nursing, or professional health care advice or services.

Always seek the advice of your physician or a qualified health care provider regarding any specific questions you may have about your medical condition. You should never disregard professional advice or delay seeking care because of information contained on this Website.

This Website may include content provided by third parties (for example, users, bloggers, third-party licensors, syndicators, aggregators, and/or reporting services). All statements and opinions expressed in such materials are solely those of their authors. We are not responsible or liable for the content or accuracy of any materials provided by third parties.

Participation in Online Communities and Submitted Content

We may provide opportunities for you to participate in online communities. The Website may host discussion boards, chats, and other forums and interactive features on the Website. In such case, any information, photos, text, videos or other content submitted or uploaded by you is referred to as "Submitted Content." If you participate in any such program, forum, chat, or similar opportunity and/or post any Submitted Content to this Website or any other digital property or service, your participation is governed by these Terms. Additionally, you remain responsible for your compliance with other applicable third-party terms and conditions. Without limiting any other obligations, you agree that you will be respectful of others and their privacy and will not submit photos or the names of others.

If you participate in any Hazelden Betty Ford related forum you agree that anything you submit is being provided by you voluntarily, on a non-confidential basis and without any compensation due to you. You grant us a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, transferable and sublicenseable, right and license to use, copy, distribute, modify, and create joint and derivative works, of your content, postings and Submitted Content in any form or format, including a license to any and all intellectual property rights contained or embodied within such items including copyright, trademark, trade secret, privacy, publicity, and name, image and likeness rights.

Submitted Content Standards

You agree that: (a) You will not post, transmit, or link to any material, websites, Submitted Content or other information or content that is libelous, defamatory, false, obscene, indecent, lewd, violent, abusive, threatening, harassing, discriminatory, or an expression of political or hate speech; (b) You may only post, upload or transmit photos or materials for which you have the copyright or other permission to distribute electronically, citing the original source. You may not violate, plagiarize, or infringe on the rights of third parties, including copyright, trademark, trade secret, privacy, personal, publicity, moral or proprietary rights. You agree that any Submitted Content or materials you post or upload will be owned by you or be in the public domain; (c) You may not intentionally post, create, upload or transmit any software or other material which contains a virus or other harmful code or device; (d) You may not solicit other users, or distribute advertising, for products or services through the Website, distribute chain letters or messages, mass mailings or bulk email or other bulk messages, or gather email addresses for the purpose of sending bulk email or other messages to other users of the Website; (e) If you choose to submit Submitted Content or post items in public or "chat" portions of the Website, such material, information, photographs and other information you post in these public or group areas is available to the other individuals using the Website and we do not warrant, guarantee or otherwise take steps to prevent other users from copying, displaying, uploading, transmitting or otherwise using your material, information, photographs or other information for any purpose whatsoever. Always use caution in posting personally identifying information, and never exchange personal financial information, address, phone numbers or other personal information; (f) You will not post any material that violates any law or regulation; (g) You will not impersonate any other person or use the identity of some other living person; and (h) Your postings will truthfully reflect your own experience.

We may, at our sole discretion, terminate or restrict your access to any online community or other forum, including access through the Website.

Selection and Removal of Submitted Content

We may select and post or decline to post Submitted Content on our Website at our sole discretion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you remain fully responsible and liable for your Submitted Content and its compliance with these Terms, other applicable terms of use, and all applicable laws. To request removal of your Submitted Content, please contact us using the methods referenced in "Contact Information" below or, where applicable, use the removal tools of the third-party platform you used to submit content.

Monitoring

We have no obligation to monitor any Website chats, discussion boards or other materials that you or third parties transmit or post on or to the Website or related forums. However, you acknowledge and agree that we have the right to monitor the Website, discussion boards, chats, and the materials you transmit or post; to alter or remove any such materials (including, without limitation, any posting to a chat or discussion board); and to disclose such materials and the circumstances surrounding their transmission to any third-party in order to operate the Website properly, to protect ourselves, our sponsors, and our other clients and visitors, and to comply with legal obligations or governmental requests.

Registering or Creating an Account

This Website may permit you to "register," "create an account," sign-up to submit Submitted Content, or take similar actions. Participation and submission of information is entirely optional and voluntary on your part. When and if you take such actions, you agree to: (a) provide true, accurate, complete, and current information (such information being the "Registration Data") and (b) maintain and promptly update the Registration Data to keep it true, accurate, current, and complete. You acknowledge and agree that, if any information provided by you is untrue, inaccurate, not current or incomplete, we reserve the right to terminate these Terms and your use of the Website, if applicable, and Hazelden Betty Ford is not responsible for the consequences of a breach of this section (for example, if an item is shipped to an outdated address).

As part of the registration process, you may be asked to select a username and password. We may refuse to grant, and have a right to disable, any username, password and/or domain name that impersonates someone else, is or may be illegal, is or may be protected by trademark or other proprietary rights law, is already in current use, is vulgar or otherwise offensive, may cause confusion, or for any other reason as determined by us in our sole discretion, including if, in our opinion, you have violated any provision of the Terms.

You agree not to transfer or resell your use of or access to the Website to any third-party. If you permit other persons to use your computer or mobile device, login information or any other means to access our Website and services, you will be held responsible for any transactions they undertake, and we will not be liable for any damages resulting to you. If you have reason to believe that your account is no longer secure or any other breach of security, you must promptly change your password by immediately emailing us at info@hazeldenbettyford.org. YOU ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTAINING THE CONFIDENTIALITY OF YOUR USERNAME AND PASSWORD, AND FOR ANY AND ALL ACTIVITIES, BY YOU OR ANYONE ELSE. WHETHER YOU HAVE AUTHORIZED SUCH USE AND WHETHER OR NOT YOU ARE NEGLIGENT (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION PURCHASES), THAT ARE CONDUCTED THROUGH YOUR USERNAME AND PASSWORD.

SMS Messaging

General. You may opt-in and elect to receive SMS communications from Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, including from our third-party service providers, related to the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, and regarding events, publications, scheduling and follow-up, as well as information related to wellness, health and recovery.

Opt-In/Opt-Out. You have the option to opt-in to a short code or SMS messaging program by completing a form on our Website or a pop-up, or through a telephone conversation, or other communication with a Hazelden Betty Ford employee, or similar method. Message and data rates may apply. Messaging frequency varies depending upon the specific service, information, or program you are engaging with.

You can cancel and discontinue participation in SMS messaging at any time. Just text "STOP." After you send the message "STOP" to us, we will send you a reply message to confirm that you have been unsubscribed. Even after you have unsubscribed, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation may have a legal right to communicate with you via SMS messaging in limited circumstances, such as for emergency communications and/or permitted administrative and transactional messages.

Support. If you are experiencing issues with the messaging program and need assistance, you may text "INFO" to the short code, email HOPE@hazeldenbettyford.org, or call 1-800-257-7800.

Participating Carriers. Current carriers include: AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, MetroPCS, Virgin Mobile and Cricket. This list may be revised with or without notice. Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

Rates. As always, message and data rates may apply. If you have any questions about your text plan or data plan, it is best to contact your wireless / data provider.

Risk. You understand and acknowledge that due to the nature of SMS messaging, such messages may not be secure, and it is possible that a message may be accessed by an unauthorized third-party. By opting in, you accept this risk.

Privacy. By providing your telephone and/or SMS messaging number or information, you understand and agree that we may collect, store and use such information as described in our Privacy Policy which can be found at https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/privacy.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools / Chatbots

Certain parts of this Website may permit you to voluntarily interact with an AI powered chatbot, which is an automated tool that is not human that provides general information and helps guide your inquiry.

This chatbot is not a licensed clinician and cannot provide medical advice, diagnoses, treatment, or emergency assistance.

Information you share may be processed by AI and stored in a platform operated by a third-party working for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation (currently Salesforce) subject to confidentiality and security obligations, for service delivery, quality improvement, and recordkeeping purposes.

To assist you, the chatbot may collect personal and health related information you choose to provide.

By engaging in AI chat and/or providing information on-line to us, you consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of your information as described in our Privacy Policy and Notice of Privacy Practices located on our Website. Chats may be recorded and stored to answer your questions, operate our business, for quality review, and to comply with applicable law. You consent to this monitoring and recording.

The chatbot does not replace professional behavioral health care.

If you are in crisis or need immediate help, call 988 or contact emergency services.

We use the AI chatbot to provide quick, quality responses to your questions or concerns, but AI chatbots may, sometimes, make mistakes. Hazelden reserves the right to revise, correct, or over-rule any output or reply from the AI chatbot.

By interacting with the AI chatbot, you acknowledge that you understand and agree to the Terms.

If you prefer not to interact with the AI chatbot, you may call 1-888-399-1277 or email info@hazeldenbettyford.org or complete this online form: Contact Hazelden Betty Ford: Call or Email Us for Help.

App Stores

You acknowledge and agree that the availability of our mobile applications may be dependent on the third-party from which you received the applications' license, e.g., the Apple iPhone or Android app stores ("App Store"). You acknowledge and agree that these Terms are between you and us and not with the App Store and we are responsible for the provision of services as described in these Terms. However, if you downloaded the mobile application(s) from the App Store, Apple or Android and its subsidiaries are third-party beneficiaries of these Terms. Upon your acceptance of these Terms, Apple or Android shall have the right (and will be deemed to have accepted the right) to enforce these Terms against you as a third-party beneficiary thereof. These Terms incorporate by reference Android’s or Apple’s Licensed Application End User License Agreement, for purposes of which, you are "the end-user." In the event of a conflict in the terms of the Licensed Application End User License Agreement and these Terms, these Terms will control.

Bookstore

We are not responsible for the content of any publications or other products other than those specifically published by Hazelden Betty Ford. We do not guarantee that any product is currently available, merchantable, or suitable to a particular purpose.

Making Purchases

Certain books, products, services, or other items may be advertised or offered for sale on or in conjunction with the Website. If you wish to purchase an item, you may be asked by us or an applicable third-party to supply certain information, including, but not limited to, credit card or other payment information. You agree to provide us or such third-party with information that is truthful, accurate, complete and current, and to comply with the terms and conditions of any agreement that you enter in connection with your purchase of any product or service. We are not responsible for any errors in shipping information provided by you or for a non-secure ship-to location. You are responsible for all activity by and charges incurred by users of your account, credit card or other payment mechanism, as well as for paying any applicable taxes. Any pricing of items is subject to change without notice, and any order is not deemed accepted by us until we ship or deliver the product(s) to you. We may correct at any time, including after shipment, pricing or similar errors, including but not limited to typos or outdated pricing.

We reserve the right, without prior notification, to change the descriptions, pricing, images or listings of, or links or references to, products and/or services on the Website (collectively, "Product Offerings"), or to limit the order quantity on any product or service and/or refuse service to you.

Event Calendar

Our online Event Calendar provides a listing of Hazelden Betty Ford-sponsored meetings, gatherings and seminars. We do not guarantee access to any event and reserve the right to cancel any event at any time for any reason. Notice of event cancellations will be posted on the Event Calendar. We will attempt to send notices of event cancellations to online registrants by sending email to the address provided upon registration. However, it is each registrant's responsibility to confirm that a specific event is going forward.

Certain events require payment of admission or other fees to attend. If payment for such an event has been received and the event is subsequently canceled, we will return payment.

Disclaimer of Warranties

All use of and access to this Website is voluntary and at the sole risk of the user. Hazelden Betty Ford does not warrant the accuracy of any materials on our Website or on any other websites linked to or from it. Whereas we strive to present timely and accurate information, we make no representations that this information is free of errors or omissions that may be considered material and we have no liability for any errors or omissions on the Website, whether provided by us, our licensors or suppliers or other users. We do not warrant the completeness or correctness, timeliness or usefulness of any opinions, advice, services, merchandise or other materials provided through the Website. We will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in reliance upon the information provided on the Website.

We cannot and do not guarantee or warrant that email or files available for downloading from its Site will be free of viruses or other code that may contaminate or destroy data on your computer. You are responsible for implementing sufficient protective procedures and checks to maintain the accuracy of your data for maintaining a data back-up or other means for the reconstruction of any lost data. We do not assume any responsibility or risk for damage to your computer or its files related to your use of the Website.

Except for information, products or services clearly and specifically identified as being supplied or endorsed by Hazelden Betty Ford, we do not endorse any products or services appearing on this Website or other Websites linked to or from it.

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW AND EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE PROVIDED HEREIN OR ON THE SITE, ALL MATERIAL ON THE SITE IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF TITLE OR NONINFRINGEMENT OR THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW, WE DO NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THE USE OR THE RESULTS OF THE USE OF THE SITE, THE MATERIALS, ANY CONTENT, OR OTHER POSTED MATERIALS ON THE SITE IN TERMS OF ITS CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, RELIABILITY OR OTHERWISE.

BY PROVIDING THE SERVICES ON THE SITE, WE DO NOT IN ANY WAY PROMISE THAT THE SERVICES WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE TO YOU. WE ARE ENTITLED TO TERMINATE ALL OR PART OF ANY OF THE SITE AT ANY TIME, IN OUR SOLE DISCRETION WITHOUT NOTICE TO YOU.

We also reserve the right, at any time, at its own discretion to: (1) Change, add or remove portions of the terms and conditions of these Terms of Use; (2) Change or discontinue the Website in whole or in part, including eliminating or discontinuing any content on or feature of the Website; (3) Change any prices or fees appearing on or associated with the Website or for any products or services offered for sale or otherwise available on the Website including catalogs provided through the Website; (4) Refuse or cancel any order, at our sole discretion, for any reason; (5) Correct any pricing or other error that may appear on the Website, including after an order from you has been presented or submitted (such orders from you are mutually-agreed to be "offers" to Hazelden Betty Ford, which we may accept or reject; (6) Terminate or restrict any user or account or user for any reason, at our sole discretion.

Indemnification

YOU AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, AND HOLD HARMLESS HAZELDEN BETTY FORD, AND ANY AFFILIATED HAZELDEN BETTY FORD ENTITY, ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS (COLLECTIVELY "HAZELDEN BETTY FORD PARTIES") FROM AND AGAINST ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, DEMANDS, LIABILITIES, FINES, PENALTIES, EXPENSES, JUDGMENTS AND SETTLEMENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FROM ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE OR ANY OTHER CLAIM THAT MAY ARISE FROM ANY OF YOUR ACTS THROUGH USE OF THIS WEBSITE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIMS FOR DEFAMATION, VIOLATION OF PUBLICITY OR PRIVACY, COPYRIGHT OR TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT RESULTING FROM YOUR SUBMISSIONS OF ANY CONTENT, SUBMITTED CONTENT OR OTHER MATERIALS, ANY ECONOMIC HARM, LOST PROFITS, DAMAGES TO BUSINESS, DATA OR COMPUTER SYSTEMS, OR ANY DAMAGES RESULTING FROM RELIANCE ON ANY CONTENT OR RESULTING FROM ANY INTERRUPTIONS, WORK STOPPAGES, COMPUTER FAILURES, DELETION OF FILES, ERRORS, OMISSIONS, INACCURACIES, DEFECTS, VIRUSES, DELAYS OR MISTAKES OF ANY KIND, EVEN IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY ADVISED HAZELDEN BETTY FORD OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH CLAIM. THE USER’S SOLE REMEDY FOR DISSATISFACTION WITH THE WEBSITE AND ANY OF ITS SERVICE IS TO STOP USING THE WEBSITE OR SERVICE.

Limitation of Liability

WE CANNOT GUARANTEE THE WEBSITE WILL BE AVAILABLE ONE HUNDRED PERCENT (100%) OF THE TIME BECAUSE PUBLIC NETWORKS, SUCH AS THE INTERNET, OCCASIONALLY EXPERIENCE DISRUPTIONS. ALTHOUGH WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE THE MOST RELIABLE WEBSITE REASONABLY POSSIBLE, INTERRUPTIONS AND DELAYS IN ACCESSING THE SITE ARE UNAVOIDABLE AND WE DISCLAIM ANY LIABILITY FOR DAMAGES RESULTING FROM SUCH PROBLEMS.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, OUR LIABILITY AND THE LIABILITY OF ANY OF THE HAZELDEN BETTY FORD PARTIES WITH RESPECT TO ANY AND ALL CLAIMS ARISING OUT OF YOUR USE OF THE WEBSITE, THE MATERIALS, AND ANY CONTENT OR SERVICES OBTAINED THROUGH THE WEBSITE, WHETHER BASED ON WARRANTY, CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, SHALL NOT EXCEED, IN THE AGGREGATE, THE GREATER OF THE PRICE OF THE PRODUCTS PURCHASED BY YOU OR FIFTY DOLLARS ($50).

YOU AGREE THAT UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCE SHALL WE OR ANY OF THE HAZELDEN BETTY FORD PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES RESULTING FROM ANY USE OR INABILITY TO USE THIS WEBSITE OR THE MATERIALS ON THIS WEBSITE, OR ON ANY OTHER HYPERLINK WEBSITE. THIS PROTECTION COVERS CLAIMS BASED ON WARRANTY, CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, AND ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY. THIS PROTECTION COVERS ALL LOSSES AND CLAIMS OF ANY TYPE INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DIRECT OR INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, RELIANCE, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, AND PUNITIVE DAMAGES, PERSONAL INJURY/WRONGFUL DEATH, LOST PROFITS, OR DAMAGES RESULTING FROM LOST DATA OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, EVEN IF WE ARE EXPRESSLY ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

Before seeking legal recourse for any harm you believe you have suffered arising from or related to your use of this Website, you agree to inform us in writing and to give us thirty (30) days to cure the harm before initiating any action. You must initiate any cause of action within one (1) year after the claim has arisen, or you will be barred from pursuing any cause of action.

Proprietary Rights

This Website is owned and operated by Hazelden Betty Ford. The entire contents and design of the site are protected by U.S. and international copyright law. All rights regarding the Website and materials contained on the Website are either owned or licensed by us or used with our permission. Hazelden Betty Ford and its licensors retain and reserve all proprietary rights to the contents of this Website.

You may not copy, republish, upload, post, display, transmit, or frame any of these materials without prior written consent from us. You may link to, view, download, use, display and print a single copy of the materials found on this Website only for personal, noncommercial and informational purposes as long as: (1) you do not alter or modify the materials in any way; (2) you include all applicable copyright, trademark and other notices and disclaimers; and (3) you do not use the materials in a way that suggests an association with Hazelden Betty Ford or an affiliated entity. All such copies must include, at a minimum, the following copyright notice: "Copyright © 2026 Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. All rights reserved." Any other use of the Website or the information contained here is strictly prohibited. We may terminate the above license at any time for any reason. If you breach any of these Terms your license terminates immediately and automatically and without notice. Upon the termination of this license you must stop using this Website, including all content, and return or destroy all copies, including electronic copies, of the content in your possession or control.

Copyright Complaints

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (the "DMCA") provides remedies for copyright holders who believe in good faith that material appearing on the Internet infringes their rights under copyright law. If you believe in good faith that content or material on this Website infringes a valid copyright owned by you, you (or your agent) may send us a notice requesting that the material be removed, or access to it blocked. This request should be sent to our designated agent for this purpose. The request can be sent by email to info@hazeldenbettyford.org, or by mail to: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Attn: Webmaster, PO Box 176, 15251 Pleasant Valley Road, Center City, MN 55012.

Your notice must include : (a) a physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright interest; (b) identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed; (c) the location on the Website of the material claimed to be infringing; (d) the name, address, telephone number, and email address of the complaining party; (e) a statement that the complaining party has a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent or the law; and (f) a statement made under the penalty of perjury that the information in the notification is accurate and that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner. If you believe in good faith that a notice of copyright infringement has been wrongly filed against you, the DMCA permits you to send us a counter-notice. Notices and counter-notices must meet the then-current statutory requirements imposed by the DMCA. Notices and counter-notices with respect to the Website should be sent to the designated agent address above.

Trademark Notice

Hazelden Betty Ford names and logos and all related product and service names, design marks and slogans are the trademarks or service marks of Hazelden Betty Ford. All rights are reserved. You are not authorized to use any Hazelden Betty Ford name or mark in any advertisement, publicity or in any other commercial manner without prior written consent of Hazelden Betty Ford. All other trademarks appearing on the Website are the property of their respective owners.

Jurisdiction and Venue

Information provided on our Website is not targeted to users in any particular locality, nor is it intended to constitute the doing of business in any jurisdiction.

This Website is a service provided by Hazelden Betty Ford and does not constitute any contact with any jurisdiction outside the State of Minnesota. Use of this Website is prohibited in any jurisdiction having laws that would void these Terms in whole or essential part or which makes accessing the Website illegal. Users in such jurisdictions visit and use this Website entirely at their own risk. Note: the essential parts of the Terms include, without limitation, the exclusive venue and exclusive remedy provisions and the warranty disclaimers.

These Terms are entered into and performed in the State of Minnesota, United States of America, and are governed by and shall be construed under the laws of Minnesota, exclusive of any choice of law or conflict of laws provisions. Except as set forth in the Arbitration; Prohibition on Class Actions section below, in any claim or action directly or indirectly arising under these Terms or related to the Website, each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive personal jurisdiction of the Minnesota State District Court sitting in Ramsey County, Minnesota or of the United States Court for the District of Minnesota. Each party waives any jurisdictional, venue or inconvenient forum objections to these courts. This Website is intended for a United States audience. If you live outside the United States, you may see information not approved and/or available in your country.

Injunctive Relief

You acknowledge that we may be irreparably damaged if these Terms are not specifically enforced, and damages at law would be an inadequate remedy. Therefore, in the event of a breach or threatened breach of any provision of these Terms by you, we shall be entitled, without prejudice to any other rights and remedies that may be sought under the mandatory arbitration provision of these Terms, to an injunction restraining such breach or threatened breach, without being required to show any actual damage or to post an injunction bond, and/or to a decree for specific performance of the provisions of these Terms. For purposes of this Section, you agree that any action or proceeding with regard to such injunction restraining such breach or threatened breach shall be brought in the state or federal courts located in Minnesota. You consent to the jurisdiction of such court and waive any objection to the laying of venue of any such action or proceeding in such court. You agree that service of any court paper may be effected on such party by mail or in such other manner as may be provided under applicable laws, rules of procedure or local rules.

Arbitration; Prohibition on Class Actions

Any dispute, claim or controversy arising out of or relating to this Website or the Terms or the breach, termination, enforcement, interpretation or validity thereof, including the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, shall be determined by arbitration in Minneapolis, Minnesota before one (1) arbitrator. The arbitration shall be confidential, final, binding, and administered by the American Arbitration Association pursuant to its then-current rules and procedures. Any decision or award as a result of any such arbitration proceeding shall be in writing and shall provide an explanation for all conclusions of law and fact and shall include the assessment of costs, expenses, and reasonable attorneys' fees. Judgment on the award may be entered and enforced in any court having jurisdiction. In the event a party fails to proceed with arbitration, unsuccessfully challenges the award, or fails to comply with the award, the other party is entitled to costs of suit including reasonable attorneys’ fees for having to compel arbitration or defend or enforce the award. The parties agree to arbitrate solely on an individual basis, and this agreement to arbitrate shall not permit class arbitration or any claims brought as a plaintiff or class member in any class or representative arbitration proceeding. THE PARTIES UNDERSTAND THAT, ABSENT THIS MANDATORY ARBITRATION PROVISION, THEY WOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO SUE IN COURT AND HAVE A JURY TRIAL. THE PARTIES FURTHER UNDERSTAND THAT, IN SOME INSTANCES, THE COSTS OF ARBITRATION COULD EXCEED THE COSTS OF LITIGATION AND THE RIGHT TO DISCOVERY MAY BE MORE LIMITED IN ARBITRATION THAN IN COURT. CLAIMS BROUGHT BY OR AGAINST YOU MAY NOT BE JOINED OR CONSOLIDATED WITH CLAIMS BROUGHT BY OR AGAINST ANY OTHER PERSON; AND THE ARBITRATOR SHALL HAVE NO AUTHORITY TO CONDUCT A CLASS-WIDE ARBITRATION, PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL ARBITRATION OR MULTIPLE-PARTY ARBITRATION.

The parties agree that any claims arising under or related to the Terms, the Website, or the relationship between the parties shall be brought on an individual basis as described above, and neither party shall participate in any class or collective action. In the event any portion of the Terms are deemed invalid or unenforceable, then such section is deemed severed and then the remaining portions will remain in full force and effect.

Requests for Information

If you contact Hazelden Betty Ford and request information about our programs or services, we will use your email or postal address to provide the information you requested. You acknowledge that we may use and share information you provide us as described in our Privacy Policy and Notice of Privacy Practices.

While we take reasonable measures to protect the confidentiality of your information, no one can give absolute assurance that all information will remain secure. Under certain circumstances, it is possible that third parties may be able to intrude on the server and view your information. We are not responsible for illegal actions of third parties. By submitting information to Hazelden Betty Ford, you agree that you are aware of these risks. If you do not wish to submit your information electronically, please telephone us at 1-888-274-1101 or 1-651-213-4000 or mail a letter request to the following address:

P.O. Box 11

Center City, MN 55012-0011

Third-Party Links

This Website may provide links to other websites that are not controlled or operated by us ("Third-Party Sites") that provide information or services which may be of help to you. You acknowledge and agree that the Third-Party Sites may have different privacy policies and terms and conditions and/or user guides and business practices than us, and you further acknowledge and agree that your use of such Third-Party Sites is governed by the respective Third-Party Site privacy policy and terms and conditions and/or user guides. We provide these links for your convenience only, and we are not responsible for the content of these Third-Party Sites or the programs, agencies, or businesses they describe. We do not guarantee that these sites will meet your particular purposes. YOU AGREE THAT WE WILL NOT, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FOR ANY GOODS, SERVICES, INFORMATION, RESOURCES AND/OR CONTENT AVAILABLE ON OR THROUGH ANY THIRD-PARTY SITES AND/OR THIRD-PARTY DEALINGS OR COMMUNICATIONS, OR FOR ANY HARM RELATED THERETO, OR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES CAUSED OR ALLEGED TO BE CAUSED BY OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OR RELIANCE ON THE CONTENT OR BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ANY THIRD-PARTY. Any reference on the Site to any product, service, publication, institution, or organization of any third-party entity or individual does not constitute or imply our endorsement or recommendation.

General

Entire Agreement. The Terms constitute the entire agreement between you and Hazelden Betty Ford applicable to its subject matter. They may not be modified except as described in the Terms. Anything on the Website inconsistent or in conflict with the Terms is superseded by the Terms.

Severability. If any of the provisions of these Terms are held unenforceable by a court or other tribunal of competent jurisdiction, then those provisions shall be limited or eliminated to the minimum extent necessary to allow the remainder of these Terms to retain their full force and effect.

Assignment. You may not assign, delegate or transfer any rights or obligations hereunder without our prior written consent. We may freely assign all or part of these Terms, including all personal information in our possession that we have collected during your use of our Website as further described as described in our Privacy Policy which can be found at https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/privacy.

Survival. All sections of these Terms which, by their nature are designed to survive expiration or termination of these Terms, including but not limited to indemnity and limitation of liability clauses, shall survive.

No Waiver. No waiver of any of these Terms shall be deemed a further or continuing waiver of such term or condition or any other term or condition.

Unauthorized Use. You agree that any use of this Website that is not explicitly authorized is a breach of contract, unauthorized access of a protected computer, and violation of Hazelden Betty Ford's intellectual property rights including copyright rights, in addition to any and all other claims Hazelden Betty Ford may have against you.

Force Majeure. Hazelden Betty Ford shall not be liable for any failure or delay in performing its obligations under these Terms of Use and/or in providing the Website or any other item where such failure or delay results from any cause beyond our reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, natural disasters, war, terrorism, riots, embargoes, acts of civil or military authorities, fire, floods, earthquakes, accidents, strikes, labor disputes, shortages of transportation, facilities, fuel, energy, labor or materials, failure of telecommunications or information systems, pandemic, epidemic, public health emergency, government orders or restrictions, cyberattacks, power outages, or any other event or circumstance beyond our reasonable control. In the event of such force majeure, our obligations shall be suspended for the duration of the event, and we shall not be liable for any damages or losses arising from such suspension.

Termination. We reserve the right to terminate your ability to use the Website (or the Materials) with or without cause and with or without notice, for any reason or no reason, or for any action that we determine is inappropriate or disruptive to this Website or to any other user of this Website and/or Materials.

Disclosure. We may report to law enforcement authorities any actions that may be illegal, and any reports we receive of such conduct. When legally required or at our discretion, we will cooperate with law enforcement agencies in any investigation of alleged illegal activity on this Website or on the Internet, which may include disclosing any information we obtain. In addition, we may disclose information we obtain as necessary or appropriate to operate or improve the Website, to protect us and/or our Website users, or for any other purpose that the law permits.

Notices. You agree that we may provide any and all notices to you by e-mail, telephone, fax, text, and social media account, as well as by any other method.

Contact Information

You may contact Hazelden Betty Ford at info@hazeldenbettyford.org. By telephone at: 1-888-274-1101 or 1-651-213-4000 or mail a letter request to the following address:

P.O. Box 11

Center City, MN 55012-0011