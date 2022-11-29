All students have the right to have your complaints and appeals heard in an objective manner, without predisposed thought or discrimination. Students have the right to be treated with respect and dignity throughout the complaints or appeals process. In kind, students bringing a complaint to the appeals level will treat the appeals process and graduate school faculty and staff members with the same dignity and respect that they are afforded.

All students have the right to have the complaints or appeals process held in confidence from other students or faculty not determined to have a need to know. The following procedure applies when making a complaint:

The Graduate School strongly recommends that a student first consult with the faculty member, clinical supervisor, or other staff member with whom the student has a complaint. No written record will be kept if a satisfactory resolution can be met at this step in the process.

If the complaint cannot be resolved between the student and faculty member, clinical supervisor, or staff member, the student should consult with his or her academic advisor. If, at this point, the complaint cannot be resolved through mutual agreement, the dean of the graduate school will be involved.

In the event that the dean and student cannot resolve the complaint, the student shall submit a signed written complaint to the provost. All decisions made by the provost will be final. A record of the appeal will be kept on file.

The Graduate School is approved to offer online courses and programs to students outside the state of Minnesota through our participation in the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement (SARA) see the SARA link at the end of this paragraph. In the event that the complaint is not resolved to the student's satisfaction, a student may contact the MN Office of Higher Education to appeal the decision. The student may also contact the state SARA office where the student is located, however, the MN SARA office (Minnesota Office of Higher Education) will be responsible for staffing the investigation and complaint resolution as needed. According to the SARA website, "Students may not use SARA to complain about distance education courses offered inside the home state, only those offered across state lines" (SARA and students). FAQs

Minnesota Office of Higher Education

1450 Energy Park Drive, Suite 350

Saint Paul, MN 55108

1-651-259-3965

Betsy.Talbot@state.mn.us

Students who are residents of the state of Wisconsin may contact the Wisconsin Educational Approval Board in the event that the complaint is not resolved satisfactorily.

Educational Approval Program - Department of Safety and Professional Services

4822 Madison Yards Way

Madison, WI 53705

Phone: 1-608-266-1996, press 5 for EAP

Email: DSPSEAP@wisconsin.gov

Education Approval Program Website

All complaints will be resolved as expeditiously as possible. The Graduate School will not accept, in any form, retaliation of a student for a complaint brought forth in good faith.