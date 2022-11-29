All students have the right to have your complaints and appeals heard in an objective manner, without predisposed thought or discrimination. Students have the right to be treated with respect and dignity throughout the complaints or appeals process. In kind, students bringing a complaint to the appeals level will treat the appeals process and graduate school faculty and staff members with the same dignity and respect that they are afforded.
All students have the right to have the complaints or appeals process held in confidence from other students or faculty not determined to have a need to know. The following procedure applies when making a complaint:
The Graduate School is approved to offer online courses and programs to students outside the state of Minnesota through our participation in the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement (SARA) see the SARA link at the end of this paragraph. In the event that the complaint is not resolved to the student's satisfaction, a student may contact the MN Office of Higher Education to appeal the decision. The student may also contact the state SARA office where the student is located, however, the MN SARA office (Minnesota Office of Higher Education) will be responsible for staffing the investigation and complaint resolution as needed. According to the SARA website, "Students may not use SARA to complain about distance education courses offered inside the home state, only those offered across state lines" (SARA and students). FAQs
Minnesota Office of Higher Education
1450 Energy Park Drive, Suite 350
Saint Paul, MN 55108
1-651-259-3965
Betsy.Talbot@state.mn.us
Educational Approval Program - Department of Safety and Professional Services
4822 Madison Yards Way
Madison, WI 53705
Phone: 1-608-266-1996, press 5 for EAP
Email: DSPSEAP@wisconsin.gov
Education Approval Program Website
All complaints will be resolved as expeditiously as possible. The Graduate School will not accept, in any form, retaliation of a student for a complaint brought forth in good faith.