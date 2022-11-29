Both of our addiction counseling programs are based in addiction studies and the treatment of substance use disorders, but also include intensive coursework and emphases on mental health and co-occurring disorders. This integrated approach reflects best practices in health care to treat substance use disorders and related conditions with a comprehensive counseling approach.



Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Addiction Studies Accreditation Commission (NASAC), the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies upholds the highest standards of academic excellence and professional competence.

Our blend of evidence-based coursework and clinical practicums gives you the coveted opportunity to learn from recognized experts at the nation's leading nonprofit addiction treatment center, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.