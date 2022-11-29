Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies

We set the standard in quality by offering master's degree programs that prepare you for a career as an addiction and mental health counselor
Request Info
Visit Us
Students walking together

Both of our addiction counseling programs are based in addiction studies and the treatment of substance use disorders, but also include intensive coursework and emphases on mental health and co-occurring disorders. This integrated approach reflects best practices in health care to treat substance use disorders and related conditions with a comprehensive counseling approach.

Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Addiction Studies Accreditation Commission (NASAC), the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies upholds the highest standards of academic excellence and professional competence.

Our blend of evidence-based coursework and clinical practicums gives you the coveted opportunity to learn from recognized experts at the nation's leading nonprofit addiction treatment center, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies educates future leaders in addiction counseling who provide evidence-based integrated care for substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Why choose the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies?

Our Graduate School has a distinct and singular focus: training addiction counselors who will lead the treatment and recovery field. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has been preparing our graduate students to work in the field of substance abuse counseling for more than 50 years.

As a student in our accredited addiction studies programs, you will benefit from low student-to-faculty ratios. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School's world-class faculty members bring first-hand knowledge from years of clinical experience, research, and teaching, ensuring that our students get the most out of our innovative curricula. All of our full-time faculty members hold doctoral degrees, the highest degree attainable in their field. 

Addiction treatment centers across the nation recruit our graduates. Hear what one employer has to say about our addiction counselor graduates.

Connect with the Hazelden Betty Ford
Graduate School of Addiction Studies
 

Programs of Study

Which Addiction Counselor Graduate Program Is Right for You?

On-Campus Program

Completing our Master's in Addiction Counseling program will prepare you to most-effectively help people with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.
Students on-campus

Online Program

If you're considering an addiction counseling degree and developing your career in the field of addiction studies, you should consider a flexible learning option.
Woman on her laptop outside

Professional Development

Continue your education, sharpen your professional skills and launch your career forward with one of our graduate-level courses or professional certificates.
Professionals taking a course
Admissions

Ready to Get Started?

Admission Requirements

Once you make the decision to apply for admission to the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, we are here to ensure the graduate program admissions process goes as smoothly for you as possible.
Students talking

Tuition and Fees

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies provides a quality education with exceptional training and knowledge of evidence-based practices in addiction treatment and recovery.
Graduating Student

Financial Aid Opportunities

From federal loans and private loans to grants and scholarships to veteran's benefits, explore the financial aid opportunities available to our students.
Student on laptop

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn more about the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and get answers to the most frequently-asked questions about our Graduate School and programs.
Students Walking Through The Park

Join Us

Attend an Open House

Explore our upcoming events, open houses and more. Our virtual events offer you the opportunity to connect with students, alumni, faculty and staff from the comfort of your own home. Our on-campus open house events are held at either our Center City, Minnesota location or our St. Paul, Minnesota location.

Highlights of our Open House:

  • Catch up on the latest news at the Graduate School
  • Meet the faculty and staff who will provide you with individual support while pursuing your degree
  • Talk with current students about courses, internships and life as a student
  • Learn about our on-campus program with courses in St. Paul and Center City, as well as our online program
  • Review our admission guidelines—no GRE required!
  • Hear from alumni about licensure and working in the field
  • Tour our Hazelden Betty Ford campuses in Center City or St. Paul, Minnesota
Open Houses and Events
Group of young adults

Alumni

Welcome to your Alumni Association

The alumni association of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is committed to cultivating a lifelong relationship between the school and our alumni, fostering camaraderie among certificate, graduate and training program student alumni. The association supports the mission of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and, in doing so, affords all alumni opportunities for continued professional development, networking and scholarship. The association sponsors reunions, events and mentoring opportunities.

Learn More
Group of young adults