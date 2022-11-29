Both of our addiction counseling programs are based in addiction studies and the treatment of substance use disorders, but also include intensive coursework and emphases on mental health and co-occurring disorders. This integrated approach reflects best practices in health care to treat substance use disorders and related conditions with a comprehensive counseling approach.
Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Addiction Studies Accreditation Commission (NASAC), the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies upholds the highest standards of academic excellence and professional competence.
Our blend of evidence-based coursework and clinical practicums gives you the coveted opportunity to learn from recognized experts at the nation's leading nonprofit addiction treatment center, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Our Graduate School has a distinct and singular focus: training addiction counselors who will lead the treatment and recovery field. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has been preparing our graduate students to work in the field of substance abuse counseling for more than 50 years.
As a student in our accredited addiction studies programs, you will benefit from low student-to-faculty ratios. The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School's world-class faculty members bring first-hand knowledge from years of clinical experience, research, and teaching, ensuring that our students get the most out of our innovative curricula. All of our full-time faculty members hold doctoral degrees, the highest degree attainable in their field.
Addiction treatment centers across the nation recruit our graduates. Hear what one employer has to say about our addiction counselor graduates.
Connect with the Hazelden Betty Ford
Graduate School of Addiction Studies