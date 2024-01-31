Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 prohibits any person in the United States from being discriminated against on the basis of sex in seeking access to any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The U.S. Department of Education has broadened Title IX to prohibit various forms of sexual harassment and sexual violence that interfere with a student’s ability to access educational programs and opportunities.

On May 19, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education issued a Final Rule under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and it went into effect on August 14, 2020.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School implemented the Sexual Harassment Policy & Title IX Grievance Procedures.

Complaints involving allegations of sex discrimination that do not meet the definition of sexual harassment under this Policy are governed by the Graduate School’s Non-Discrimination Policy and Code of Conduct Procedures, the faculty Handbook if committed by a faculty member, or other Graduate School or Foundation policies and standards.

Inquiries about Title IX may be directed to the Title IX Coordinator:

Kevin Doyle, EdD

President/CEO

Title IX Coordinator

kdoyle@hazeldenbettyford.edu

1-651-213-4863

In compliance with 34 C.F.R. § 106.45(b)(10)(i)(D), the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies makes materials used to train Title IX Coordinators, investigators, decision-makers, and any person who facilitates an informal resolution process publicly available on its website.

Graduate School Sexual Harassment and Title IX Grievance Procedures