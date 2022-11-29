Opportunities for Professional Education and Career Development

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies offers a wide variety of opportunities to take your career to the next level.

If you already work in the fields of addiction treatment or mental health counseling, continue your education, sharpen your professional skills and launch your career forward with one of our graduate-level courses or professional certificates.

If you are considering a new career as a substance abuse counselor, look into one of our two master's degree programs that train you in best practices for treating addiction and co-occurring disorders.

NEW! Hazelden Betty Ford Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate

This program is designed for professionals seeking to enhance their supervisory skills in the field of integrated addiction and mental health counseling.

Students who enroll in the program will learn skills necessary for career advancement from an addiction counselor to an addiction counselor supervisor. We will prepare you for the role of a clinical supervisor which requires a unique skill set from role of counselor and administrator.

You will expand your thinking beyond basic clinical supervision preparation, as you gain extensive learning on topics such as Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT) and Counseling, Advanced Motivational Interviewing, and Co-Occurring Disorders in Children and Adolescents. You will be able to pass your knowledge on in a positive supervisor–supervisee relationship to greatly impact clients and the field.

Call 1-651-213-4175 and an admissions specialist can help guide your next steps.

Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate-Level Courses for Professional Development

The courses available through the Graduate School are great opportunities for both degree-seeking students and professionals who are strictly interested in continuing education. And both are taught by the field's leading experts in mental health, counseling, substance use and co-occurring disorders.

And unlike other master's degree or continuing education programs, our courses are available to start during the summer, fall or winter. Some of our most popular courses include:

Advanced Motivational Interviewing

Treatment and Recovery Planning for Co-Occurring Disorders

Clinical Supervision

Advanced Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy

Families and Systems

The courses are 15 weeks long, and they are available online or on campus at our Hazelden Betty Ford locations in Center City and Saint Paul, Minnesota. Applicants do not need to submit GRE scores, but do need a bachelor's degree.

Download the full course listing here.

Please note: if you're taking courses to fulfill a continuing education (CE) or licensure-related requirement, it's your responsibility to ensure the CEs provided by the Graduate School match the requirements of your licensing board or association.

To enroll, please submit your transcripts, application and registration forms to:

Admissions and Recruitment Coordinator

GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu

Depending on your employer, you may qualify for scholarship funds for your master's degree program or a three-credit master's-level course. For organizations or associations that are interested in providing CE opportunities for their employees, the Graduate School is willing to present our courses at your location.

Healthcare Management Certificate for Behavioral Health Professionals

If you're a professional in the field of behavioral health and you're interested in gaining new leadership and management skills, there's now a top-quality professional certificate that's designed for you.

In collaboration with the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, the University of Minnesota School of Public Health has launched a certificate program to train the upcoming leaders in the field of behavioral health.

Its industry-specific curricula, affordable tuition, online delivery and 10-month completion time are meant to make career advancement more accessible for working professionals, and put you on a clear path to management and leadership positions. Learn More

Continuing Education Opportunities for Graduates of Hazelden Betty Ford

Once you earn your Master's Degree in Addiction Counseling from the Graduate School, you gain free access to the continuing education programs offered by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. You will also receive exclusive access to continuing education opportunities led by other Graduate School alumni. These events will help you continue your education while you establish a prolific network of talented colleagues. Contact us for more information.