Kemmel Palmer, PhD, LLPC, CCC

Bio

PhD, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI, Counselor Education and Supervision

MA, Western Michigan University, Counseling Psychology

BA, International University of the Caribbean, Psychology

Dr. Kemmel A. Palmer has a PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision from Western Michigan University. His professional interests include clinical supervision, career development, and culturally responsive counseling practices, with research interests focused on mental health and diversity in the counseling profession. He joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School faculty in 2026. Dr. Palmer's professional experience includes serving as a mental health facilitator in a school setting, a career counselor, and an adjunct faculty member. He is a Limited Licensed Professional Counselor (LLPC) in the state of Michigan.