Matt Glowiak, PhD, LCPC, CAADC, ACS, NCC

Bio

PhD, Walden University, MN, Counselor Education and Supervision

MS, Walden University, MN, Mental Health Counseling

BS, The University of Illinois, IL, Psychology

Dr. Glowiak has a PhD in counselor education and supervision and has served those struggling with addiction while continuing to spread awareness on the topic to students, clinicians, instructors, and the general public. He joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School as a core faculty member in August 2024. He is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC), Certified Advanced Alcohol and Other Drug Counselor (CAADC), National Certified Counselor (NCC), Approved Clinical Supervisor (ACS), professor, presenter, advocate, and writer.