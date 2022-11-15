Skip to Main Content
Trending Searches
FOR HELP, CALL
1-866-831-5700
Back to Navigation

Press Releases

Read all the latest news and information from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. View the archive below for past releases.
Person walking in an urban city

The Latest News

Blue background image
Learn About Hazelden Betty Ford

Privacy Statement

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is committed to protecting the privacy of people who participate in our programs and abides by all applicable federal and state laws that protect such confidentiality.

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Launches Amazon Storefront

Hazelden Betty Ford Receives $10 Million Commitment from Diana Davis Spencer Foundation

Cisco Skanson Named Chief Information Officer at Hazelden Betty Ford

Expanding Access to Quality Addiction Care

Super Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg to Deliver Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School Commencement Address

New meditation book inspires hope, reduces stigma, empowers all women in recovery

Carmen Rodriguez Johnson named Chief Marketing Officer at Hazelden Betty Ford

Brian Couey Named Executive Director of INTEGRIS Health Arcadia Trails

Hazelden Betty Ford's Alta DeRoo elected to board of American Society of Addiction Medicine

Be proactive, not reactive: safeguarding addiction recovery through holidays

Hazelden Betty Ford’s Sara Polley Selected as a "Top Doctor" by Minnesota Monthly

Hazelden Betty Ford's Alta DeRoo honored by American Medical Women's Association

Betty Ford Center's Tessa Voss named to Palm Springs Life's "40 under 40"

New book offers tools for veterans struggling with substance use and chronic pain

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation receives $4 million gift from the Daniels Fund

Free Nationwide Program for Native American Families Affected by Addiction

Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago marks 25th anniversary

Naples Reopens After Hurricane Ian Clean-up

Public Comment Period Opens for Updates to Addiction Treatment Standards

Hazelden Betty Ford Facilitates Evacuation for Addiction Treatment Patients in Naples, Florida

Heather M. Jones Named VP of Mental Health, Family and Children’s Programs at Hazelden Betty Ford

Hazelden Betty Ford Remembers Graduate School of Addiction Studies Founder Dr. Tim Sheehan

Longtime Healthcare Leader Sarah Held Joins Hazelden Betty Ford as Chief Nursing, Quality Officer

Hazelden Betty Ford to amplify hope throughout National Recovery Month

Addiction Alliance of Georgia Opens New Treatment Center in Atlanta

Two Hazelden Betty Ford Grad School scholars awarded national fellowships

Hazelden Betty Ford Taps Oracle Cerner and Xealth to Simplify Access to Addiction Treatment and Recovery Content

Hazelden Betty Ford Invites Almost 150,000 to Help Inform and Advance Vision, Mission

Longtime Health Leader Paul Mueller Joins Hazelden Betty Ford as COO

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Receives its Largest Ever Single Donation

New book amplifies voices of military veterans and active service members in recovery

Expanding Access and Visibility: Betty Ford Center Unveils New Entrance and Street Address

Funding structural change to eliminate healthcare disparities

Hazelden Betty Ford Expands Children's Program and Behavioral Health Services in Colorado

Hazelden Betty Ford and Included Health collaborate to expand access to high-quality addiction and mental health care

Hazelden Betty Ford Promotes Ahmed Eid to be VP of its Minnesota Region

Hazelden Betty Ford recognized for employee leadership development

Gathering with Purpose: Supporting Behavioral Health in Alaska

Betty Ford Center Relaunching Awareness Hour as Global Livestream

Prairie St. John's of Fargo Joins Hazelden Betty Ford's National Addiction Treatment Network

Beyond burnout and compassion fatigue

Integrating addiction services into primary care

Hazelden Betty Ford's Sara Polley Named "Top Doc" by Mpls. St. Paul Magazine

Addiction treatment and mental health care leader to mark milestone with events throughout year, starting April 7

Hazelden Betty Ford Named Best Recovery Center in Chicago

Responding to the Post-Pandemic Mental Health and Substance Use Crisis

Hockey Legend's Celebrity Golf Tourney Returns to Coachella Valley for Second Year

Sober St. Patrick's Day® 10th Anniversary Year Culminates with Invitation to March in NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 

Spanish-language services expand for people and families experiencing substance use and mental health challenges

Supporting Mental Health and Addiction Recovery in the Workplace

Empowering Women to Recover & Thrive: A Symposium for Healing Professionals

North Dakota First Lady to Deliver Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School Commencement Address

Race for children's mental health

Creating Healthy Communities

MLK Jr., Spiritual Transformation, and the Healing of the Nation

Dean of Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies Promoted to President & CEO

Hazelden Betty Ford in New York to Centralize, Expand Addiction and Mental Health Services in Newly Renovated Building

For first time in its history, Betty Ford Center to be led by female administrator

Gov. Justice and WV Game Changers Announce Launch Of Innovative Prevention Education Program

Kids are stressed by the holidays, too

William Moyers sharing his personal journey of addiction recovery with Atlanta community

Spark Biomedical Clinical Trial On Wearable Neurostimulation for Opioid Use Disorders

Navy Veteran Promoted to Become Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's First Female Chief Medical Officer

World-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford children's counselor Jerry Moe to retire after 43 years of helping kids in families affected by addiction

Upcoming Youth Prevention Conference reflects Hazelden Betty Ford's growing focus on keeping healthy kids healthy

Addiction, Recovery and the Minnesota Justice System

Hazelden Betty Ford celebrates National Recovery Month, advocates for all who are affected by addiction

Understanding Connections Between Substance Use and Other Life Problems

In health care, addiction treatment leader Hazelden Betty Ford sets pace on employee vaccinations

Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School chief academic officer and provost retiring after 22 years

Hazelden Betty Ford, Sports Video Group help video production professionals at the Olympics

Hazelden Betty Ford's chief external affairs officer and former publisher to retire after 26 years

Addiction Treatment Innovator and Advocate Dr. Marvin Seppala to Retire as Hazelden Betty Ford's Chief Medical Officer

Hazelden Betty Ford dedicates Joan and Mark Mishek Family Green at its headquarters and largest campus in Minnesota

Americans increasing substance use to cope with mental strain; parents at highest risk

Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies announces scholarship for BIPOC applicants

Hazelden Betty Ford Hires New Medical Director for its National Youth Continuum

Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School Founder Funds Scholarships

University of Minnesota, Hazelden Betty Ford collaborate on unique Certificate in Healthcare Management for Behavioral Health

Four Decades of Hope and Healing for Young People and their Families

Hazelden Betty Ford Names Andrew Williams Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to Honor Oregon Attorney General and Stanford Professor

New addiction counseling graduates enter workforce amid pandemic and rising need for services

Damian McElrath: A man of generous spirit, kindness and grace

Betty Ford Center to break ground on $30 million expansion, renovation

Statement - A Measure of Justice as Nation’s Racial Reckoning Continues

Addiction Alliance of Georgia Launches Prevention Collaborative in Atlanta School

Oklahoma's Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health becomes affiliate-level member of Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network

Turning Point Inc., Hazelden Betty Ford Initiate Collaboration

Hazelden Betty Ford Sites in Oregon Designated Blue Distinction® Centers for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery

Hockey Legend's Celebrity Golf Tourney to Benefit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Arkansas-based Rural Healthcare System ARcare Joins Hazelden Betty Ford's National Addiction Treatment Network

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Promotes Physician to Be Next CEO, an Historic First

Crowdsourcing experience, strength and hope

Betty Ford Center pioneer who nurtured historic connection with Hazelden passes away

New dean selected at Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies

1-866-831-5700