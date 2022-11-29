Student Organizations

GSA Activities

Funds raised by GSA members are used to purchase LGBT-specific recovery literature for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patients. The GSA has held multiple fundraisers including a silent auction, a tribute concert, and sales of stickers and buttons depicting the GSA logo. Most recently we held a Halloween bake sale in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual flu shot clinic.

GSA Raises Funds for LGBTQ-inspired Books

The Cork Atrium on the Center City campus was the site of two separate events that worked well together-an influenza clinic for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation employees and a bake sale. As employees arrived to receive their annual flu shot, they were also treated to a bake sale organized by the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies' Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA). The purpose of the bake sale was to raise money to place LGBTQ-themed books on residential treatment units at the Foundation's Center City, St. Paul and Plymouth locations.

Thanks to strong support and generous contributions by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation staff, the effort raised more than $900. More than 100 books for patients were purchased, including copies of:

Glad Day: Daily Affirmations for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender People

Gay Men and Substance Abuse: A Basic Guide for Addicts and Those Who Care for Them

"This is an occasional event with our last bake sale being held a couple of years ago," said Jorja Jamison, assistant professor and GSA faculty advisor. "And the variety of treats was amazing, including gluten-free items, cookies, cakes, truffles, brownies and breads. In the spirit of the season, we also had a selection of Halloween-themed novelty pens and bracelets which were a big hit!"

Minneapolis Pride Festival and Parade

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation participates in Twin Cities Pride Festival held on the last weekend of June each year. About 25 volunteers work at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation booth on both days to greet many of the 300,000 people who attend the event.

One year, Foundation representatives were lucky enough to walk in the annual pride parade. That Sunday afternoon, 40 Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies students, alumni, faculty—along with 14 beloved dogs—marched in the Pride Parade. Dr. Annie Peters, assistant professor at the graduate school, designed a special t-shirt for each dog, bearing one letter of the word "HAZELDEN." Lining up the dogs in the proper order, however, proved to be a huge challenge.

The crowd cheered enthusiastically as the group marched by, and some individuals in attendance expressed their gratitude toward the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. This annual event has become an exciting and memorable tradition for all who participate.