The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies encourages you to stay connected with your alma mater and help to further the school’s mission and vision.

How can you stay connected?

Update Us

Be sure to let us know about changes to your contact information, location, employment, position title, or licensure. Please contact us to report changes.

Assist with Recruitment

Volunteer for Graduate School recruitment events, serve on panels, connect with prospective students, or provide referrals.

Join Us on Social Media

Connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Utilize Career Services

Our student services center is ready to assist alumni with resume help, mock interviews, and navigating the job search. Connect with us today.

Attend Alumni Association Presentations

Four continuing education events are scheduled throughout the year as professional development and networking opportunities for alumni.

Alumni Referral Program

As an alumnus, you understand the value of an education through the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. As such, you're an important ambassador for us in connecting with prospective students. If you know an individual we should contact about the Graduate School's educational opportunities, please refer the prospective student today.

To refer a prospective student, simply contact us with the individual’s name and contact information.

Alumni Referral Scholarship

The Alumni Referral Scholarship allows new students referred by Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School alumni to receive a first semester scholarship in the amount of $500. When an alumnus refers an applicant to the Graduate School, the applicant has the option to indicate the alumni referral on the online application. The Admissions Office will contact the alumnus to clarify the professional relationship.

Professional Development Funds Available for Alumni

Alumni who refer new students to the Graduate School will be eligible for a $500 discount off Professional Developement courses with us after the new student completes a first semester and earns grades. This discount will be available for one year after the referred student completes a first semester of enrollment. Alumni are eligible for up to $2000 in discounts. Hazelden Betty Ford benefit-eligible employees cannot qualify for a $500 discount off Professional Developement courses. For more information email GraduateSchool@HazeldenBettyFord.edu, or call 1-651-213-4175.