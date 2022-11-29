Admission Requirements

Once you make the decision to apply for admission to the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, we are here to ensure the graduate program admissions process goes as smoothly for you as possible.
When you begin our online application, we will be in touch to guide you through the process, keep you posted on key deadlines, and answer any questions you may have.
To help you prepare, we put together the following checklist of admissions requirements and steps. You will also find information on financial aid. If you have questions about our graduate programs in addiction counseling, the application procedure or any aspect of the Graduate School admissions and enrollment process, please contact our admissions office.
A bachelor’s degree is a prerequisite for admission to master’s degree programs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. The GRE is not required for admission.
To be considered for admission to the Graduate School, applicants must complete the relevant required steps for the degree program they selected by the prescribed deadline.
You will be expected to:
Applicants to our on-campus graduate degree program in Center City must also agree to:
Throughout our history of training addiction counselors, we have educated students from more than 40 countries around the world. We welcome international students to apply for the Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling: Advanced Practice program, which starts each September at our Center City, Minnesota, campus. You will feel at home on a school campus that is open to broad ideas, diverse cultures, and international perspectives.
Additional requirements and steps in the application process for international students include:
*Due to the longer processing time involved in evaluating transcripts, international students must submit a completed application with all supporting documentation by July 1. Remember, international students are eligible to apply only to the Graduate School’s on-campus master’s degree program in Center City. See school admissions deadlines and apply today.
We have identified the basic technology skills and systems you will need in order to complete your degree with us.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies participates in the Federal Student Aid (FSA) programs administered through the U.S. Department of Education. All federal loans are offered through the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program. Learn more about the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program.
From federal loans and private loans to grants and academic scholarships to veteran's benefits, be sure to explore all of the potential financial aid opportunities available to you in pursuing graduate studies.
Roy, a 2015 graduate, shares his perspective on selecting addiction counseling as a career and how the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies blends academics and clinical practice within programs.
Rannon, a 2015 graduate of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, had a lot of anxiety before attending our open house. Once he did attend and felt the positive energy of staff, faculty and students, his anxiety about the program and the "unknowns" subsided. He felt he was in a good place to make his decision to come to the Graduate School.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies programs are open to qualified applicants able to meet entrance requirements. The programs do not discriminate against applicants on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, color, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, marital status, veterans' status, status with regard to public assistance, socioeconomic status, membership or activity in a local human rights commission, political belief or affiliation, or any other legally protected category.