Quarterly Alumni Association Presentation Events

Four continuing education presentations are scheduled throughout the year for alumni to attend as professional development opportunities. Join other alumni to network with colleagues in the field, learn more about specific topics related to addiction and mental health counseling, earn continuing education credits, and participate in engaging conversations.

Presenters

Graduate School alumni serve as presenters for presentation events.

Topics

Presentation topics vary, and are chosen by alumni presenters. Topics relate to research or personal interests in specific areas of addiction and mental health counseling.

Location

Events are held in the auditorium at Hazelden Betty Ford in St. Paul.

Hazelden Betty Ford

680 Stewart Avenue

St. Paul, MN 55102

Time Commitment

Events are two hours in length, with optional social activities to follow.

Attendance

As a alum, you will be notified by email and other social media outlets about upcoming presentation events. Confirmation of your attendance is required in order for organizers to prepare CEU certificates and handouts.

CEU Eligibility

Alumni receive two free CEU’s for attending each quarterly event.

Become a Presenter

The alumni association invites all alumni to consider presenting on a topic related to addiction and/or mental health counseling. Through life/work experiences and educational background, alumni have valuable expertise to share with your colleagues.

Alumni volunteer presenters are needed four times throughout the year.

First Quarter: January-March

Second Quarter: April-June

Third Quarter: July-September

Fourth Quarter: October-December

If you are interested in presenting or would like to know more about professional development events, please connect with the Alumni Association.