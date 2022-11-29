Student Services

We are committed to helping you reach your academic goals. Our entire Student Services staff is dedicated to providing you with guidance and resources to optimize your Graduate School experience in and beyond the classroom.
Leann Brown

Dean of Student Affairs

Ginger Howell

Instructional Designer and Educational Technologist

Jessica Lackner

Student Success Advisor

Jennifer Olson

Assistant Financial Aid Administrator

Ashley Peltier

Admissions Advisor

Deb, Mattison, Selin

Registrar

Brenna, Weston

Clinical Placement and Credentialing Coordinator

Contact Technology Services with questions about using Outlook or for assistance with troubleshooting email issues, resetting email passwords, etc.

1-651-213-4785
TechnologyServicesServiceDesk@HazeldenBettyFord.org

The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library serves as both an in-person learning center and a 24-hour virtual learning resource. As a student, you have access to:

  • The library's extensive on-site collection of addiction-related books, pamphlets, journals, newsletters, government documents, and audiovisuals
  • Personal assistance in locating and retrieving articles and books found in other collections near and far
  • Personal assistance in helping students locate and access unlimited virtual and electronic resources
  • The library’s 24/7 internet/intranet portals of important links and access points to resources in the field
  • During library hours, a professional librarian is available to assist you and respond to your questions and requests.
  • For more information, please contact Ann Geht.

The 500-acre Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation campus in Center City is a picturesque setting conducive to contemplation and learning. Multiple study areas are available to students including the library, student lounge, two computer labs, atrium and study tables. Additional study space may be reserved by contacting Twyla Ramsdell, Registrar of Administrative Services, at 1-651-213- 4180 or TRamsdell@HazeldenBettyFord.edu.