Contact Technology Services with questions about using Outlook or for assistance with troubleshooting email issues, resetting email passwords, etc.
1-651-213-4785
TechnologyServicesServiceDesk@HazeldenBettyFord.org
The Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Research Library serves as both an in-person learning center and a 24-hour virtual learning resource. As a student, you have access to:
The 500-acre Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation campus in Center City is a picturesque setting conducive to contemplation and learning. Multiple study areas are available to students including the library, student lounge, two computer labs, atrium and study tables. Additional study space may be reserved by contacting Twyla Ramsdell, Registrar of Administrative Services, at 1-651-213- 4180 or TRamsdell@HazeldenBettyFord.edu.