Why Diversity Matters to Us

The Graduate School of Addiction Studies seeks to set the standard for clinical training. We prepare the future leaders in the field of addiction counseling, and that demands of us an unwavering commitment to diversity and a rich learning environment that adapts and applies to the real world.

Diversity benefits the higher learning experience by fostering stronger commitment to multiculturalism, increasing research and classroom emphasis on racial issues, increasing student involvement in multicultural courses and seminars, and exposing students to a wider variety of experiences and perspectives that encourage their professional development and readiness.

In short, we’re committed to making our education accessible to all, and to sharing the hope of recovery with everyone.

Campus Climate Statement

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies is dedicated to providing a warm, welcoming and safe environment for all graduate school students, faculty and staff.

The Graduate School celebrates diversity among our faculty and students. We value all voices and experiences regardless of age, gender identity, race, ethnicity, physical ability, international origin or learning style. Our learning environment thrives on diversity, and we embrace the conversations and learning opportunities that it affords us.

The Graduate School is a conduit through which individual perspectives and global interrelationships are enhanced by a learning and teaching environment that is aware of and sensitive to the diversity of its constituents. Diversity is constituted by the full participation of persons of different racial and ethnic orientation, of persons with disabilities and of people from other countries. Policies and procedures oblige its students, faculty, staff and alumni to foster the awareness and sensitivity necessary for acceptance and understanding of all people in society. The Graduate School strongly disavows acts of racism, sexism, bigotry, harassment and violence in any form and actively uses its human and other resources to provide opportunities for its constituents and the public to learn and appreciate the values of a diverse and multicultural world.

Land Acknowledgement Statement

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, with physical operations in Center City and St. Paul, MN, is located on land ceded in the 1837 Pine Tree Treaty by Ojibwe and Dakota nations. In addition, our school holds a national online presence, and we educate counselors across the United States and from around the world, on lands of diverse Indigenous peoples.

We acknowledge the painful history of settler colonialism, genocide and forced removal of Indigenous peoples from their territories that we now occupy. We acknowledge that this continues to impact Native Peoples to this day. Let us also recognize that the profession of counseling continues to benefit from the use and occupation of colonized Native Lands across the United States.

We honor the many diverse Indigenous people still connected to this land on which we gather across our nation and locations. We recognize our responsibilities to the Indigenous inhabitants of these lands and that we strive to address our settler colonial history so that it guides our healing and educational work in the present and the future.

We recognize that land acknowledgments are an empty exercise without a commitment to ongoing action. Our current action plan includes scholarships and funding for students from Indigenous communities, in addition to a special focus on clinical placements serving Indigenous people. As a school, we commit to evaluate this plan biannually, to hold ourselves accountable, and to seek and implement additional paths of healing and restitution.

We encourage each of you to reflect on personal ways to acknowledge the land on which you stand/study/live.

How We Encourage Diversity in the Classroom and Beyond

All students enrolled at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies are encouraged to view diversity as a clinical training necessity, learning to adjust their approach based on various social, cultural, physical and psychological implications of recovery. Toward this end, all courses include diversity-related content. Students are also expected to integrate experience from coursework and clinical practice to improve their multicultural competencies.