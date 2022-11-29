Edith Gonzalez, PhD, LPC, NCC

Bio

PhD, William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA, Counselor Education and Supervision, CACREP-Accredited

MEd, William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA, Family, Marriage, and Couples Counseling, CACREP-Accredited

BS, University of Houston, Houston, TX, Psychology

Dr. Edith Gonzalez's education and research areas of expertise include Latinx families, bilingual counseling, social justice and advocacy, and underrepresented populations. She joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduation School of Addiction Studies as a core faculty member in 2023. Dr. Gonzalez's clinical experience includes couples, family, and group counseling in community mental health settings. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in the state of Virginia and National Certified Counselor.