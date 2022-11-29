Jennifer Rio, PhD, LPC, CAADC

Bio

PhD, University of Toledo, CACREP-Accredited

MA, University of Detroit Mercy, CACREP-Accredited

BS, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor



Dr. Jennifer Rio has a PhD in counselor education and supervision with research interests in co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, persons who have offended, and multicultural and social justice competencies in counseling. She joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies as a core faculty member in 2022. Her clinical experiences include counseling in a residential prison setting, community mental health, and private practice. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and a Certified Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CAADC) in Michigan.