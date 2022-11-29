Jorja Jamison, PhD, LP

Bio

PhD, University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign, Counseling Psychology



MS, University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign, Educational Psychology



BA, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Latin Language and Literature

Dr. Jamison is a counselor educator and licensed psychologist in the state of Minnesota. She joined the graduate school in 2012, and worked for several years in mental health prior to that. She has a strong social justice identity, with research and academic interests in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging issues for individuals from marginalized backgrounds in substance use disorder assessment, diagnosis, and treatment. She also studies vocational issues for recovering individuals, adolescent treatment issues, and supervision development. She has served in various capacities within the graduate school, including training director/clinical placement coordinator, faculty coordinator, and MAP project lead., and has presented at numerous local, state, and national conferences.