Zachary Hansen, EdD, LADC, NCC

Bio

EdD, Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN, Counselor Education and Supervision, CACREP-Accredited



MS, St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, MN, Counseling Psychology

BS, College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN, Psychology

Dr. Zachary Hansen is a counselor educator specializing in addiction counseling and treatment of co-occurring disorders. He serves as a core faculty member and the Training Director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. Dr. Hansen's clinical experience includes adult and adolescent addiction counseling in inpatient and outpatient settings, and outpatient adult mental health counseling. He is a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor in the state of Minnesota and National Certified Counselor.