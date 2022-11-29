How Does This Certificate Help?

Students who enroll in our Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate will learn the skills required of a clinical supervisor, which are completely different from those required in counseling or administration. You will learn how to foster positive supervisor-supervisee relationships that put patients' needs front and center.

Your training goes above and beyond basic clinical supervision preparation, as you receive extensive training on medications for advanced treatment and counseling, advanced motivational interviewing, co-occurring disorders in children and adolescents, and more.

What Is an Integrated Clinical Supervisor?

Integrated care is comprehensive and attends to the mental, physical and spiritual health of patients while addressing the underlying disease of addiction.

Integrated clinical supervisors:

Support their staff and encourage development, learning and growth

Provide clinical guidance and case consultation to address each patient's unique treatment needs and opportunities

Collaborate across systems of care to facilitate a multifaceted, many-faced approach to the disease of addiction

Monitor their clinical environments and implement evidence-based best practices

Promote and operationalize a patient-first, person-centered system of care

