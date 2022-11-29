Our Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate is specifically designed to help addiction and counseling professionals who want to move forward in their career and into managerial and supervisory positions, where they can direct, educate and inspire their colleagues to provide unmatched care and counseling.
Students who enroll in our Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate will learn the skills required of a clinical supervisor, which are completely different from those required in counseling or administration. You will learn how to foster positive supervisor-supervisee relationships that put patients' needs front and center.
Your training goes above and beyond basic clinical supervision preparation, as you receive extensive training on medications for advanced treatment and counseling, advanced motivational interviewing, co-occurring disorders in children and adolescents, and more.
Integrated care is comprehensive and attends to the mental, physical and spiritual health of patients while addressing the underlying disease of addiction.
Integrated clinical supervisors:
Program | Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate
Total Credits | 15 (optional 6 extra credits for 21 total)
Duration | Must be completed within three years
Enrollment | Online or in person in Center City, Minnesota
Tuition*
*For graduates of any Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies program, the Integrated Clinical Supervision Certificate is discounted by 50 percent.
Foundations (all required, 6 credits)
Advanced Evidence-Based Practice Coursework (choose 2, 6 credits)
Electives (choose 1, 3 credits)