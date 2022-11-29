Become a Certified Prevention Professional

How Does the Prevention Certificate Help?

This certificate will prepare you for the role of prevention specialist within youth-serving spaces and for other roles in which substance abuse prevention leadership, strategy and delivery are needed and valued.

You will gain an enhanced understanding of substance use health promotion, abuse prevention and early intervention theory, as well as models and practical applications from a community-based, public health and integrated approach.

Topics will include the evidence-based social norms approach, research-based connections between prevention science and lived experience, and data-driven comprehensive prevention planning.

You're an Exceptional Candidate If...

You work or volunteer in schools, community organizations, coalitions or government.

You want to help design, implement or evaluate prevention programs.

You want to inspire change at both the individual and systems levels.

You're passionate about educating youth and communities about health.

You would enjoy collaborating with key stakeholders to create custom prevention strategies.

You want to help communities recover and flourish.

This role requires a unique skillset to effectively drive reductions in use, increases in healthy attitudes and behavior, and other critical and wide-scale outcomes across communities and localities.

