Become a Certified Prevention Professional

The clinical and counseling staff who provide lifesaving treatment and recovery support are hugely important to the healing work we do. But prevention specialists are equally valuable and becoming more so. When we create and invest in proactive systems of care, we spare children, families and communities from acute symptomology—from long-term damage—and we lay down necessary infrastructure for hope and healing.
Help form the future of health care. Help shape the systems of healing and change.
This certificate will prepare you for the role of prevention specialist within youth-serving spaces and for other roles in which substance abuse prevention leadership, strategy and delivery are needed and valued.
You will gain an enhanced understanding of substance use health promotion, abuse prevention and early intervention theory, as well as models and practical applications from a community-based, public health and integrated approach.
Topics will include the evidence-based social norms approach, research-based connections between prevention science and lived experience, and data-driven comprehensive prevention planning.
This role requires a unique skillset to effectively drive reductions in use, increases in healthy attitudes and behavior, and other critical and wide-scale outcomes across communities and localities.
The deadline for Fall Semester 2023 is August 11.
Total Credits | 12
Full-time Program Duration | Must be completed within three years
Enrollment | Available online or on campus in Center City, Minnesota
Tuition*
2023 Fees
* For graduates of any Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies program, the prevention certificate is discounted by 50 percent. Graduates who are also Hazelden Betty Ford employees can choose between reduced tuition rate or tuition reimbursement.
Select course transfer credits are available to graduates from our Integrated Recovery for Co-Occurring Disorders program (2020 or later).