Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City, Minnesota

A Treatment Center Rooted in Love and Respect

In 1949, at a lakeside retreat near Center City, MN, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's earliest clinicians developed today’s most popular addiction treatment approach.

Now used worldwide, the approach, originally known as the Minnesota Model of care, combined expert medical care with then-emerging Twelve Step mutual support practices. Above all, alcohol and drug addiction treatment at the pioneering Hazelden Betty Ford facility was provided with empathy and respect.

Today, the flagship drug rehab center continues leading the way forward with innovative, evidence-based treatment practices, mental health services and research-informed approaches. Any person seeking help for themselves or their loved ones continue to receive the respectful, compassionate care that has set our programs apart from the start.

Inpatient Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment

When enrolled in our inpatient alcohol and drug rehab program, also known as residential treatment, you will participate in treatment programming while living at one of our on-campus housing units. Residential treatment involves 24/7 clinical support while providing you with:

Medical stabilization and detoxification

Medical and mental health assessments

Education about the disease of addiction

An introduction to recovery principles

Gender-informed and all-gender programming

Group counseling and therapy

Individual counseling and therapy

Medical services

Integrated mental health services for co-occurring disorders*

Special-focus groups

Twelve Step Facilitation therapy

Wellness activities

Spiritual care services

As you advance through care, our clinicians might recommend you transition to less structured programming.

*Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services as a co-occurring disorder treatment provider for those with substance use and mental health disorders.

Specialized Residential Rehab and Recovery Programs

Opioid use disorder program (medication-assisted treatment options)

Developed by a team of clinicians at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, COR12® (Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps) is an evidence-based treatment program designed to help patients diagnosed with opioid addiction manage the discomfort of opioid withdrawal and reduce craving.

Our ultimate goal is to discontinue medication use and help patients live free from drug abuse. Additionally, medication-assisted treatment is an option for patients in our COR-12 program.

Professionals program

Problem solving, caretaking, perfectionism – the very strengths professionals have can be addiction recovery stumbling blocks. Peer support, shame reduction and return-to-practice readiness are key focus areas of our specialized drug treatment program for professionals.

This program also includes group sessions with other professionals and individual sessions with a counselor to address career restoration, licensing and/or monitoring matters, and professional practice and reputation.

