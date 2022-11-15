Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City, Minnesota

Skip to Main Content
15251 Pleasant Valley Road Center City, MN 55012
Get Directions
I felt so welcomed, not judged and I knew I was in a safe place.

Inpatient Recovery Participant
A Treatment Center Rooted in Love and Respect 

In 1949, at a lakeside retreat near Center City, MN, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's earliest clinicians developed today’s most popular addiction treatment approach. 

Now used worldwide, the approach, originally known as the Minnesota Model of care, combined expert medical care with then-emerging Twelve Step mutual support practices. Above all, alcohol and drug addiction treatment at the pioneering Hazelden Betty Ford facility was provided with empathy and respect. 

Today, the flagship drug rehab center continues leading the way forward with innovative, evidence-based treatment practices, mental health services and research-informed approaches. Any person seeking help for themselves or their loved ones continue to receive the respectful, compassionate care that has set our programs apart from the start.

Inpatient Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment

When enrolled in our inpatient alcohol and drug rehab program, also known as residential treatment, you will participate in treatment programming while living at one of our on-campus housing units. Residential treatment involves 24/7 clinical support while providing you with:

  • Medical stabilization and detoxification
  • Medical and mental health assessments
  • Education about the disease of addiction
  • An introduction to recovery principles
  • Gender-informed and all-gender programming
  • Group counseling and therapy
  • Individual counseling and therapy
  • Medical services
  • Integrated mental health services for co-occurring disorders*
  • Special-focus groups
  • Twelve Step Facilitation therapy
  • Wellness activities
  • Spiritual care services

As you advance through care, our clinicians might recommend you transition to less structured programming.

*Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services as a co-occurring disorder treatment provider for those with substance use and mental health disorders.

Specialized Residential Rehab and Recovery Programs

  • Opioid use disorder program (medication-assisted treatment options) 
    Developed by a team of clinicians at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, COR12® (Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps) is an evidence-based treatment program designed to help patients diagnosed with opioid addiction manage the discomfort of opioid withdrawal and reduce craving. 

Our ultimate goal is to discontinue medication use and help patients live free from drug abuse. Additionally, medication-assisted treatment is an option for patients in our COR-12 program. 

  • Professionals program 
    Problem solving, caretaking, perfectionism – the very strengths professionals have can be addiction recovery stumbling blocks. Peer support, shame reduction and return-to-practice readiness are key focus areas of our specialized drug treatment program for professionals. 

This program also includes group sessions with other professionals and individual sessions with a counselor to address career restoration, licensing and/or monitoring matters, and professional practice and reputation.

Take a Virtual Tour 

Tour our Center City facility, and learn more  about Hazelden Betty Ford.

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Our outpatient mental health services are available to the general community. The most common mental health conditions we address are anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress (PTSD). The following special-focus groups are also offered at Hazelden Betty Ford in Minnesota:

  • Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Skills
  • Body Image
  • Grief and Loss
  • Female-Identifying Resiliency
  • Male-Identifying Resiliency
  • Chronic Pain
  • Families Affected by Addiction
  • Recovery Relationships
  • LGBTQ+ Resiliency

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced. You’ll understand how to set healthy boundaries and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. 

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.

For Minnesota residents, the Families Affected by Addiction virtual support group is available. This group provides support, connection and a confidential place to share common experiences being a significant other to someone with an alcohol or drug problem. The group meets weekly on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. Joining the group begins with a mental health assessment. Call 1-855-348-7022 to get started.

Family Programs

Learn more about our programs supporting families affected by addiction.

Learn More

Children's Programs

Learn more about our life-changing programs designed to help children with addicted parents.

Learn More

Teen Intervene

Hazelden Betty Ford's Teen Intervene screening and brief intervention program is designed to help young people identify the reasons, effects and potential consequences of their alcohol or other drug use. This research-based program provides teens with a personalized course of action for making healthier choices, and offers parents the education, support and guidance they need to understand what's going on and what's at stake.

Recovery Management

Establishing, strengthening and thriving in recovery from drug addiction is a process that takes patience and practice. You are essentially learning to live your life differently in order to manage the symptoms of a chronic disease. 

Our post-treatment recovery services and resources support and inform your efforts over the long term. You can count on the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for expert and accessible online, in-person and digital recovery support services, including, but not limited to:

  • Mobile apps
  • Twelve Step retreats
  • Web/phone-based recovery coaching 

How to Get Here

  • Please schedule your flight to arrive by Noon Central

  • From MSP International Airport Terminal 1: Hazelden transportation will pick you up at Baggage Claim Carousel 13-14

  • From MSP International Airport Terminal 2 (Icelandair, Air Tran, Southwest and Sun Country): our driver will meet you at the terminal

  • If flying into a regional airport/private charter, Hazelden transportation will meet you at the gate

  • It may be up to a 2 hour wait for pick up if you choose to use Hazelden transportation

  • Please plan to arrive on campus as early as possible, preferably before 1 p.m. Central

  • Once here, follow signs for admissions and park in one of the designated parking spots for patients and families

  • Enter through the main entrance and feel free to bring your luggage in with you. Please notify our front receptionist if you would like assistance with your luggage

Service animals are permitted in Hazelden Betty Ford facilities and we afford individuals who require the assistance of a service animal with equal opportunity to access the organization. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a "service animal" is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.

Per the ADA, dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, emotional support or companionship do not qualify as service animals. Emotional support, therapy animals and pets are not permitted on Hazelden Betty Ford's facilities, leased spaces or on campus grounds.

Visiting Your Loved One

The privacy, respect and safety of your loved one and all of our patients is of the utmost importance and is to be respected. Here’s what you need to know: 

To protect the health and wellbeing of our community during spikes in COVID-19 rates and changing area policies, visitation restrictions may be in place. Please check with staff to determine current visitation policies at this location. Thank you, and be well.

Saturdays:
1-7 p.m. Open Visiting, all units.

Sundays and Holidays:
1-5 p.m. Open Visiting, all units.

  • COVID Protocols remain in place for all areas of our campus. Masks are required while indoors during the entire visit. If you do not have a mask, it will be provided upon check in.
  • Respect confidentiality of all patients.
  • Check in and register each time you visit at our Visiting Desk located in the Cork Center.
  • Park in designated parking lots only.
  • Wear your visitor name badge at all times while on campus.
  • Do not bring any over-the-counter medications to anyone on the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation property. No vitamins, dietary supplements, over-the-counter medications, herbal remedies or energy drinks are allowed. No medication in baggies.
  • Pets are not permitted on campus. This guideline does not apply to service animals such as seeing-eye dogs. Proof of current vaccinations should be readily available.
  • The use of cameras and video recorders (including those on cell phones) is not allowed on Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation property.
  • Patients may bring their visitor(s) to their Unit.
  • Patients may escort their visitor(s) to the playground area, outside walking trails (only during the designated visiting hours).
  • Hazelden Betty Ford does not offer cafeteria services, but there are vending machines and coffee available in the Cork Center.
  • Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates/blades or battery operated/remote control vehicles are not allowed on our campus.
  • Please do not arrive prior to the designated visiting time. Please leave promptly when the designated visiting time is over.
  • Patients are not allowed in the parking lots, visitor vehicles, or to be taken off campus during visiting hours.

There are several accommodations available at local hotels and bed and breakfasts. Ask for Hazelden preferred rates when making reservations.

