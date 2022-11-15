Our local Plymouth phone number is 1-763-509-3810. Due to federal confidentiality regulations, if someone calls the facility asking for a patient we can neither confirm nor deny the patient's presence. Our response will be, "If that person is here, he or she will receive a message to call you."

The patient will receive the message and can call back in the evening during their free time. They may call collect or use a pre-paid calling card as cell phones will be stored in a locked location during your stay and will be returned upon discharge.

Admission

Our campus is not a locked-down facility, and patients must be willing to admit themselves and comply with the program.

Upon admission to any of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation inpatient programs, patients start on our medical services unit where they will safely and comfortably detox alongside licensed medical professionals.

Patients are assigned a "buddy" from their peer group who will escort them from the medical unit to their treatment unit, help them get comfortable and become involved with the various activities of the center.

Nicotine-Free Campus

Our Plymouth facility is a nicotine-free campus. Consumption is not permitted in the building or on the grounds by patients, staff, parents or other visitors.

Nicotine addiction is treated along with other drugs of abuse. We incorporate individual counseling, recovery groups, and lectures that focus on nicotine recovery into the patient's addiction treatment plan. Withdrawal needs are assessed by our medical staff and patients are prescribed anti-craving medication when needed.

Patient Daily Schedules

Daily schedules are highly structured with patients attending educational groups, and participating in a variety of afternoon activities that could include:

One-to-one counseling time

Special topic groups dealing with issues such as anger or grief

Group wellness activities

Online school (credits not offered in the summer)

Individual time to work on treatment assignments

Evening schedules include:

Educational groups or AA meetings

Various unit meetings

Evening meditation

Planned wellness activities are an integral part of the treatment process allowing young people to learn how to live life without using chemicals.

Service Animal Policy

Service animals are permitted in Hazelden Betty Ford facilities and we afford individuals who require the assistance of a service animal with equal opportunity to access the organization. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a "service animal" is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.

Per the ADA, dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, emotional support or companionship do not qualify as service animals. Emotional support, therapy animals and pets are not permitted on Hazelden Betty Ford's facilities, leased spaces or on campus grounds.

Getting Here

Hazelden Betty Ford provides airport transportation for individuals arriving for treatment in our residential programs. Families, visitors, and guests must arrange all other transportation to and from the facility.

For all other visits, including to the Family Program, you can use one of the local taxi or ride share services. Taxis are easily accessible from the airport and will take you to Hazelden Betty Ford.

Hazelden Betty Ford

11505 36th Ave. North

Plymouth, MN

1-763-509-3810