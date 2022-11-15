Outpatient Alcohol and Drug Rehab in St. Paul, Minnesota
Conveniently located just west of downtown St. Paul, our outpatient drug rehab and mental health facility serves individual patients and families as well as the surrounding recovery community.
Raising children. Earning a living. Cooking, cleaning and paying utility bills. Life's everyday stresses and responsibilities don't magically disappear when you begin a drug addiction treatment program. And yet, effective drug rehab requires all-out commitment, focused attention and new ways of living that take practice and patience.
Our outpatient treatment programs equip patients with the knowledge, skills, accountability and support to successfully navigate both worlds, simultaneously. Hazelden Betty Ford in St. Paul offers three levels of outpatient treatment for substance abuse as well as specialty programs.
Our high-intensity outpatient program, often referred to as day treatment or partial hospitalization, is the highest outpatient level of programming offered. Tailored to address your unique situation and struggles, this programming includes educational and therapeutic sessions. Each session is design to help you build:
To ensure all-encompassing, holistic care, our outpatient center also offers integrated mental health services to address co-occurring disorders that often accompany substance abuse. For patients who would benefit from additional recovery guidance and support, our on-site, sober-living community is an effective option.
The high-intensity outpatient program is an ideal treatment level for people who:
Our weekday and weekend intensive outpatient programs meet conveniently during the morning or evening so you can continue to manage work and family responsibilities while participating in drug rehab. And both in-person and virtual options are available. When beginning our intensive outpatient program, patients are typically scheduled for four sessions a week.
The IOP program features a one-counselor approach, which means that patients stay with the same addiction counselor throughout the course of their program. This approach provides patients with excellent continuity of care. Our on-site clinically supervised sober living program is also available for intensive outpatient treatment program patients who want the benefit of built-in structure, accountability and support in early recovery.
As you progress through high-intensity treatment, various milestones will be met as you learn to manage your own sobriety. As a result, you may transition into our low-intensity outpatient program.
At this level of care, you will attend group sessions less frequently while trying out newly acquired recovery skills in your everyday life. By integrating these skills into a typical day, you’ll being rebuilding healthier routines, increasing your recovery support networks and identifying key relapse triggers.
Patients who come to us with opioid use disorder face unique challenges and difficulties that can undermine rehab. Our evidence-based opioid addiction treatment program may include medication-assisted treatment to ease the discomfort of withdrawal and reduce cravings.
People who identify as LBGTQIA+ have higher substance abuse rates than the population as a whole, largely due to trauma and stressors related to societal stigma. With an affirming, compassionate and inclusive approach, Hazelden Betty Ford's special-focus LGBTQIA+ programming addresses issues that can interfere with recovery.
Our outpatient addiction treatment center offers expert mental health counseling to address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other mental health conditions. Services include individual appointments as well as couples and family counseling.
Hazelden Betty Ford's outpatient mental health services are available to the general community. The most common mental health conditions we address are anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In addition to individual counseling, the following special-focus groups are offered at Hazelden Betty Ford in Minnesota:
Has your teenage son or daughter been caught using marijuana or other drugs? Or maybe they've admitted to drinking with other underage friends. Chances are you're not facing full-blown, active addiction, but some type of intervention is needed.
Our Teen Intervene program is a three-session counselor/teen one-on-one program that guides young people in examining why they've chosen to use alcohol or drugs and how they can make healthier choices in the future. Teen Intervene also involves parent education, support and guidance.
Our post-treatment services and resources are designed to help teens and young adults strengthen and advance healthy living skills over the long haul. Experts across the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provide a number of in-person, online and digital recovery support resources, such as mobile apps, inspirational emails, online social communities and web-based tools.
Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
The Families Affected by Addiction virtual support group is available to adults 18+ years of age. Here, you’ll find support, connection and a confidential place to share similar experiences being a significant other to someone with an alcohol or drug problem. The group meets every Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Getting started begins with a mental health assessment. Call 1-855-348-7022 to get started.
