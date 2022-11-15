Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

Our weekday and weekend intensive outpatient programs meet conveniently during the morning or evening so you can continue to manage work and family responsibilities while participating in drug rehab. And both in-person and virtual options are available. When beginning our intensive outpatient program, patients are typically scheduled for four sessions a week.

The IOP program features a one-counselor approach, which means that patients stay with the same addiction counselor throughout the course of their program. This approach provides patients with excellent continuity of care. Our on-site clinically supervised sober living program is also available for intensive outpatient treatment program patients who want the benefit of built-in structure, accountability and support in early recovery.

Low-Intensity Outpatient Program



As you progress through high-intensity treatment, various milestones will be met as you learn to manage your own sobriety. As a result, you may transition into our low-intensity outpatient program.

At this level of care, you will attend group sessions less frequently while trying out newly acquired recovery skills in your everyday life. By integrating these skills into a typical day, you’ll being rebuilding healthier routines, increasing your recovery support networks and identifying key relapse triggers.

Specialty Programs

Opioid Outpatient Addiction Treatment

Patients who come to us with opioid use disorder face unique challenges and difficulties that can undermine rehab. Our evidence-based opioid addiction treatment program may include medication-assisted treatment to ease the discomfort of withdrawal and reduce cravings.

LGBTQIA+ Outpatient Addiction Treatment

People who identify as LBGTQIA+ have higher substance abuse rates than the population as a whole, largely due to trauma and stressors related to societal stigma. With an affirming, compassionate and inclusive approach, Hazelden Betty Ford's special-focus LGBTQIA+ programming addresses issues that can interfere with recovery.

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Our outpatient addiction treatment center offers expert mental health counseling to address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other mental health conditions. Services include individual appointments as well as couples and family counseling.

Hazelden Betty Ford's outpatient mental health services are available to the general community. The most common mental health conditions we address are anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In addition to individual counseling, the following special-focus groups are offered at Hazelden Betty Ford in Minnesota:

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills

Body Image

Grief and Loss

Female-Identifying Resiliency

Male-Identifying Resiliency

Chronic Pain

Families Affected by Addiction

Recovery Relationships

LGBTQIA+ Resiliency

Virtual Teen Intervene Screening and Brief Intervention

Has your teenage son or daughter been caught using marijuana or other drugs? Or maybe they've admitted to drinking with other underage friends. Chances are you're not facing full-blown, active addiction, but some type of intervention is needed.

Our Teen Intervene program is a three-session counselor/teen one-on-one program that guides young people in examining why they've chosen to use alcohol or drugs and how they can make healthier choices in the future. Teen Intervene also involves parent education, support and guidance.

Recovery Management

Our post-treatment services and resources are designed to help teens and young adults strengthen and advance healthy living skills over the long haul. Experts across the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provide a number of in-person, online and digital recovery support resources, such as mobile apps, inspirational emails, online social communities and web-based tools.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.