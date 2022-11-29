Michael Schmit, PhD, LPC

Bio

PhD, Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, TX, Counselor Education, CACREP-Accredited

MA, University of Louisiana, Monroe, LA, Substance Abuse Counseling, CACREP-Accredited

BS, University of Texas, San Antonio, TX, Biology with psychology minor

Dr. Michael Schmit holds a PhD in Counselor Education and completed his doctorate dissertation on Integrated Behavioral and Primary Healthcare: Comparing the Effectiveness of Treatment Modalities on Holistic Client Functioning. Dr. Schmit's education and research areas of expertise include research methods and quantitative statistics, counseling outcomes research, integrated care treatment, and addictions. As a core faculty member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, he is committed to educating and inspiring the next generation of addiction and mental health counselors. Dr. Schmit is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in Texas.