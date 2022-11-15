Bio

EdD, The University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, Counselor Education and Supervision

EdS, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA, Community Agency Counseling

BA, The College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA, American Studies

Dr. Kevin Doyle is a counselor educator and higher education administrator who was named the President/CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies in January 2022. His career has included over 35 years as a licensed professional counselor, clinical supervisor, and non-profit executive. Prior to joining Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, he was a professor in the counselor education program at Longwood University (Farmville, VA), where he also served as chair of the Department of Education and Counseling. Dr. Doyle has served multiple terms as a member of counselor licensing boards and has been highly active in the collegiate recovery movement. He has published widely in counseling professional journals and other publications.