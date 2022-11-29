Sarah Silveus, PhD, LPC

Bio

PhD, Texas A&M University-Commerce, CACREP-Accredited

MS, University of North Texas, CACREP-Accredited

BA, Texas State University

Dr. Sarah Silveus has a PhD in counselor education and supervision and her research focuses on counselor identity development, culturally adapted mental health treatment, and biracial populations. She joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduation School of Addiction Studies as a core faculty member in 2022. Her clinical experience includes community mental health, university counseling centers, and private practice. Dr. Silveus is a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate (LPC-A) in Texas.